By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation, ITUC-Africa, has raised the alarm over escalating political violence, intimidation and attacks on opposition political parties and their campaigns ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general elections.

The organisation warned that the growing incidents of killings, assaults and disruption of lawful political gatherings pose a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic development and could undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

It also expressed concern over fresh allegations of irregularities in the voters’ register in Edo State, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,,to subject the register to an independent forensic audit and publicly disclose measures being taken to address identified anomalies.

In a statement by its General Secretary, Akhator Joel Odigie, ITUC-Africa said: “Reports of killings, assaults and disruptions of lawful political gatherings threaten Nigeria’s democratic gains. Global Rights’ October 2026 electoral violence monitoring report indicates that opposition parties constitute the majority of reported targets.

“Democracy cannot thrive where political participation becomes a life-threatening undertaking.

“ITUC-Africa calls on the Federal Government, security agencies, political parties, politicians, candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Judiciary to take urgent, transparent and decisive measures to halt this political carnage.

“We acknowledge the assurances given by the Inspector-General of Police on 24 November concerning action against perpetrators of campaign violence. However, these commitments must translate into demonstrable action.

“Security agencies must intensify operations to protect all citizens, candidates and political parties without bias or favouritism. Perpetrators and sponsors of political violence must be investigated and prosecuted, irrespective of their political affiliations or influence.

“Equally disturbing are emerging questions about INEC’s preparedness, impartiality and the integrity of the electoral process.

“On 24 November, MundX Analytics reported that 192,908 voter records in Edo State shared only 9,818 distinct photographs, including blank placeholders. Although these findings require independent verification, they follow INEC’s own acknowledgement in October of irregularities in the preliminary voters’ register, including suspected AI-generated photographs and reported misconduct by registration officers.

“While INEC has undertaken to address identified irregularities before certifying the register on 15 December 2026, the latest findings warrant an independent forensic audit and full public disclosure of corrective measures.

“INEC must demonstrate its independence, ensure a level playing field and address allegations of partisanship. Unresolved electoral irregularities and perceptions of institutional bias risk deepening public distrust and fuelling unrest.

“Political leaders and candidates must renounce violence, restrain their supporters and commit to peaceful campaigns. The Judiciary must act independently, impartially and expeditiously in addressing electoral disputes and ensuring accountability.

“For African workers, democracy remains fundamental to freedom of association, collective bargaining, social justice and human dignity.

“The credibility of elections is not established on polling day alone; it is built through the fairness, transparency and security of the entire electoral process.

“Democracy must be a contest of ideas, not a contest of violence.”