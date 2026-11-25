House of Representatives

…Demand urgent repairs, four-week monitoring of project

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

ABUJA — The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Ministry of Works to direct Rock Result Nigeria Limited to return immediately to the site and rehabilitate or reconstruct damaged box culverts along the East-West Road, particularly at Iheke in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Oboku Abonsizibe Oforji, who drew the attention of lawmakers to the reported deterioration of the culverts and the need for urgent intervention to prevent further damage and potential safety risks.

The House recalled that it had, on October 3, 2023, adopted a motion on the deplorable condition of the East-West Road, particularly the Iheke axis, following which the Federal Government undertook further interventions.

The interventions included the construction of box culverts, approval and release of funds for rehabilitation and flood mitigation works, payments to Rock Result Nigeria Limited and the re-award of the contract to Setraco Nigeria Limited for the continuation of the road dualisation project.

However, lawmakers expressed concern over reports that the constructed box culverts had deteriorated, despite the financial commitments made by the government.

They said the reported condition of the drainage infrastructure underscored the need for a technical assessment of the works, including the materials used, construction standards and supervision of the project.

The House noted that the East-West Road was a major economic and social corridor connecting Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states to other parts of the country, serving communities and facilitating the movement of people, goods and services.

It warned that the deteriorating condition of the road could further disrupt transportation and expose motorists and other road users to safety risks.

Lawmakers also expressed concern that the dualisation of the East-West Road from Ahoada in Rivers State through the Bayelsa axis to Patani in Delta State remained incomplete, despite earlier completion targets of April 2025 and November 2025.

Consequently, the House urged the Ministry of Works to ensure that Rock Result Nigeria Limited returned to the site without delay to carry out the required rehabilitation or reconstruction of the damaged culverts in accordance with approved engineering standards.

It also called for adequate technical supervision, quality assurance and an independent engineering assessment of the remedial works to reduce the risk of further structural problems.

In addition, the lawmakers urged the ministry to ensure the completion of the dualisation of the Ahoada-Bayelsa and Patani sections of the road by Setraco Nigeria Limited.

The House mandated its Committee on Works and Legislative Compliance to monitor the implementation of the resolutions and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.