NDC opens new Abuja base, targets 2027 electoral victory

Sen. Seriake Dickson, National leader of the NDC.

…As Dickson hails new national secretariat as Noah’s Ark 2

By Henry Umoru

The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has inaugurated its newly acquired national secretariat in Abuja as part of efforts to strengthen its operations ahead of the 2027 general election.

The facility, located in the Jabi area of the Federal Capital Territory, was unveiled shortly after an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), as it marks a significant step in the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational structure and establish a permanent administrative base as preparations for the forthcoming elections gather momentum.

The new secretariat is expected to serve as the party’s administrative centre and headquarters for its presidential campaign as preparations for the 2027 elections gather momentum, just as the development marks a step in the NDC’s efforts to establish a permanent national base for coordinating its activities and managing its expanding political structure.

It is a strategic centre for coordinating its activities, strengthening communication among state chapters and mobilising supporters across the country and is also expected to play a central role in organising the party’s presidential campaign and coordinating other electoral activities ahead of the 2027 general elections

In his remarks, the National Leader of the party, Senator Seriake Dickson, described the facility as its new “Noah’s Ark” ahead of the 2027 general elections as he congratulated members and supporters on the acquisition, describing the new secretariat as a unifying centre that would provide a befitting home for the party’s growing membership.

He referred to the facility as the NDC’s newly acquired “Noah’s Ark,” a description underscoring its importance as a rallying point for members and supporters as the party pursues its political ambitions.

The inauguration attracted the party’s National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas; National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson; and Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly.

Also present was the party’s Rivers State governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, alongside other party leaders and members.

With this, the NDC has positioned itself as an alternative political platform for Nigerians seeking a change from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the new facility, the party is expected to strengthen coordination between its national leadership, state chapters and other structures as election preparations continue.