Nigeria’s export earnings rise 23.7% to $35.6bn in H1’26

By Babajide Komolafe
Nigeria’s total export earnings rose by 23.7 per cent year-on-year, YoY to $35.64 billion in the first half of 2026 (H1’26), from $28.82 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, driven largely by a surge in petroleum products exports.
Analysis of data from the quarterly statistical bulletin, of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) for Q2’26, showed that the country’s export earnings increased by $6.82 billion during the six-month period, with petroleum products accounting for about 65 per cent of the growth.
Petroleum products exports jumped by 238.7 per cent YoY to $6.31 billion in H1’26 from $1.86 billion in H1’25, representing an increase of approximately $4.45 billion.
Crude oil remained Nigeria’s largest individual export category, generating $17.51 billion, up 7.7 per cent YoY from $16.25 billion in the corresponding period of 2025.
Gas exports also increased, rising by 4.2 per cent YoY to $6.22 billion from $5.97 billion.
Consequently, total exports of crude oil, gas and petroleum products rose by 21.9 per cent YoY to $30.03 billion from $24.63 billion in H1’25.
The performance indicates that petroleum-related exports remained the dominant source of Nigeria’s export earnings, accounting for about 84.3 per cent of total exports during the period.
Meanwhile, non-oil exports increased by 18.2 per cent YoY to $5.60 billion from $4.74 billion in H1’25.
Despite the increase, non-oil exports accounted for about 15.7 per cent of total export earnings, down from approximately 16.5 per cent in the corresponding period of 2025.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.