PSC promotes 2 DIGs, 10 AIGs, 17 CPs, 3,800 others

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of more than 3,800 senior police officers, including two Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), 10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and 17 Commissioners of Police (CPs).

The promotions followed the officers’ successful participation in promotion examinations and oral interviews conducted by the commission.

A statement issued by the PSC on Thursday said the approvals were granted at its plenary meeting in Abuja, presided over by its Chairman, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd).

The two officers elevated to the rank of DIG are AIG Olaolu Adegbite, Head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau, Abuja, and AIG Dankombo F. Morris, who heads Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi.

Adegbite holds a BA in Russian Language from the University of Lagos and an MA in Philology from the Pushkin Institute, Moscow. He is a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), a member of the FBI National Academy Associates and an alumnus of Harvard Kennedy School.

He previously served as Director of Operations at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Morris, who hails from Gombe State, holds a BA in History from the University of Maiduguri and a Diploma in Police Science. He has served as Commissioner of Police in Adamawa State.

The 10 officers promoted from CP to AIG are Omosanyin Olusegun, CP Administration, FCID Annex, Ikoyi, Lagos; Ogbodo Ugobueze, CP Anti-Fraud, FCID Annex, Enugu; Ohagwu Felix Ndukwe, CP Ondo State; Taylor Lennox Olanrewaju, AIG/ES, Nigeria Police Cooperative; Regina Cosmas Udoette, CP GI, FCID Annex, Enugu; Afolabi Wilfred Olutokunbo, CP Abia State Command; Nwogoh Martin, CP Airwing; Shetima Jauro Mohammed, CP Nasarawa; Ibrahim D. Gotan, former CP Osun; and Danjuma I. Yahaya, CP GI, FCID Kaduna.

Those elevated to the rank of CP from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) are Nache Bashir Liman, DC ZCID; Sirajo Lawal Salihu, DC FMIU; Ayeleye Adegboyega E., DC AHTU FCID; Isiaka O. Salau, DC SID Ibadan; Usman Shaik Adamu, DC CID Jos; Aminu Maiwada Garba, DC DFA NGS; Abdulkarim Musa Waziri, DC DFA Yobe; Muhammad Yusuf Adamu, DC Administration, FCID; Sani Adamu Nufawa, DC Inter School, Kwara State; Bello M. Adamu, DCA Zone 2; Okezie Chikezie C., DC Anti-Fraud FCID Abuja; Aminu Usman Gusau, DC DFA Katsina; Abiodun Onuoha, DC DFA Oyo; Salisu Bello Fago, DC DFA Zamfara; Adegoke A. Alani, DC CID Delta; Wuwa Auwal Muhammad, DC Airwing; and Benedict U. Agbo, DC Forensic.

The commission also approved the promotion of 85 officers from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to DCP.

Among them are ACP Dr Ruth Oyinmearelu Okunbo, Medical Director of MD Abubakar Police Hospital, Deidei, and ASR Police Reference Hospital, Utako, Abuja; ACP Isah Adejoh, Assistant Director, Liberal Studies, Police Staff College, Jos; and ACP Mannir Yusuf Gafai of Kano State Command.

Similarly, 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) were promoted to ACPs, while 245 Superintendents of Police (SPs) were elevated to CSPs.

Those promoted to ACP include CSP Danjuma Ribah of the Special Forces Unit, Lagos; CSP Peter Ajah Oluohu of Cross River State Command; CSP Effiom Okon of Anambra State Command; CSP Emmanuel Kayode of Lagos State Command; and CSP Mohammed Bello Goshe of Madalla Division.

Among the officers promoted to CSP are SP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), FCT Command; SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, PPRO, Adamawa State Command; SP Abah James of Rivers State Command; SP Okere Romanus, Divisional Police Officer, Isiowulu Division, Anambra State; SP Ugochukwu Ozoude Alex, Officer-in-Charge, Monitoring Unit, Zone 9, Umuahia; SP Vincent Elekwa of Rivers State Command; SP Umar Sani of FCT Command; and SP Mustapha Mohammed.

The PSC further approved the promotion of 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to SPs, including DSP Isa Osu of the Border Patrol Force Headquarters, Abuja; DSP Samaila Amadu Bangajiya of 12 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Minna; and DSP Akadu Godwin of the Tactical Intelligence Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Another 3,218 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) were promoted to DSPs.

Among them are ASP Frank Okafor, former Chief Security Officer of Jaiz Bank and Intelligence Coordinator, Government House, Uyo; ASP Samson Sule, Chief Security Officer to the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund; ASP Ibrahim Abuh, Officer-in-Charge, Confidential, Commissioner of Police, Mobile Police Office, Force Headquarters, Abuja; ASP Dauda Yusuf Olatunji of Force Headquarters; ASP Sarauta Mohammed Mohammed of FID-IRT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and ASP Yusuf Mukarram Ado of Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

Congratulating the newly promoted officers, Argungu urged them to regard their elevation as motivation to intensify their efforts in protecting lives and property and enforcing the law.

He said much was expected of them in the discharge of their responsibilities.