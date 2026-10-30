Gunmen kill four in Plateau community

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Four persons were reportedly killed when gunmen attacked Sabon Angwa community, around Bet/Zat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Thursday night.

The attackers were said to have stormed the community at about 8pm and opened fire on residents, despite the curfew imposed in parts of the state to check attacks and restore security.

A resident of Barkin Ladi, Mr Bulus Jok, who confirmed the incident, said, “The gunmen struck the community around 8pm despite the curfew in place and started shooting sporadically.”

Jok said, “They were shooting at anything they saw. The attack created panic in the community, and four people were killed.”

He added, “The incident is very sad, especially as there had been an early warning alert sent to the relevant authorities a day before the attack.”

Also confirming the incident, Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, Mr Rwang Tengwong, said, “Terrorist gangs reportedly attacked Sabon Angwa, around Bet/Zat in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, and shot four people dead.”

Tengwong condemned the attack, describing the killing of innocent residents as unacceptable, adding, “We condemn this latest attack in strong terms and lament the loss of these lives.”

He said, “It is disturbing that communities are still being attacked despite the security measures and curfew put in place to protect residents.”

The BYM spokesman urged security operatives to intensify surveillance and take proactive measures to prevent further attacks on vulnerable communities, saying, “We call on security agencies to strengthen their presence and respond promptly to early warning alerts.”

Efforts to reach security operatives for more details were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.