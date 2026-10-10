10 phones with biggest battery specs in Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

The life of a Nigerian phone user is funny. With power cuts and long days on the road, battery life is no longer just a specification on a phone’s spec sheet, it is peace of mind.

This is because, a dead phone can mean missed calls, stranded commutes and lost work.

So, for a user, searching for phones with the biggest battery specs is inevitable.

TechXtra now xrays some of the models to watch.

The list ranks the phones by their listed battery capacity, starting with the first 10,000mAh smartphone available in Nigeria today.

REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G — 10,000mAh

The REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G leads the pack with a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, the largest listed capacity for a smartphone sold in Nigeria.

The device combines the massive battery with 100W HyperCharge and up to 27W wired reverse charging. It also features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and 5G support.

REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G — 8,340mAh

The REDMI Note 17 Pro 5G comes with an 8,340mAh silicon-carbon battery and 67W HyperCharge, as well as up to 22.5W wired reverse charging.

It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 platform and IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K ratings under specified test conditions.

realme C100 4G — 8,000mAh

The realme C100 4G is listed on realme Nigeria’s website with an 8,000mAh Titan battery and 45W fast charging, alongside up to 10W reverse charging.

The smartphone uses a 6.8-inch 120Hz display and MediaTek Helio G92 Max chipset and is available through Nigerian retail channels.

REDMI Note 17 — 7,700mAh

The standard REDMI Note 17 carries a 7,700mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W Turbo Charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging.

Xiaomi Nigeria lists the phone with a 6.99-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 platform and TÜV SÜD five-star battery performance certification.

REDMI 17 — 7,500mAh

The REDMI 17 comes with a 7,500mAh typical battery, 45W Turbo Charging and up to 22.5W wired reverse charging.

It is positioned as an accessible large-battery option within the REDMI 17 lineup and is available through Xiaomi Nigeria’s official channels and authorised partners.

Vivo Y31D — 7,200mAh

The vivo Y31D packs a 7,200mAh typical BlueVolt battery with 44W FlashCharge and up to 6W reverse charging.

The device is sold in Nigeria with a 6.75-inch 120Hz LCD, Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G platform and IP69-rated dust and water resistance.

TECNO Spark 50 — 7,000mAh

The TECNO Spark 50 is listed with a 7,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, targeting users seeking long daily battery life at an entry-level price.

TECNO Nigeria describes it as one of its latest 2026 phones, with more than 28 hours of continuous video playback claimed under laboratory conditions.

itel A300+ — 7,000mAh

The itel A300+ comes with a 7,000mAh battery and 22.5W fast charging, alongside a secondary 2.01-inch interactive rear display.

It is sold in Nigeria with a 6.78-inch HD+ 120Hz LCD, Helio G81 Ultimate chipset, IP65 rating and Android 16 (Go Edition).

Infinix Hot 70 Pro — 7,000mAh

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is listed in Nigeria with a 7,000mAh battery and fast charging.

It also features a 6.78-inch 120Hz IPS display and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset and is officially available through Infinix Nigeria’s retail stores and major online platforms.

TECNO Spark 50 4G — 6,700mAh

The TECNO Spark 50 4G variant is listed with a 6,700mAh battery and 18W fast charging, placing it below the 7,000mAh Spark 50 in the same series.

The phone targets value-focused buyers who want a large battery combined with a modern display in an entry-level package.

Big batteries become a selling point.