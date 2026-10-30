‎NDE targets job growth with five-year plan, revamp of 87 training centres

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‎…ILO backs modern employment service, stronger labour market data to improve job opportunities

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA –The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has launched a five-year strategic plan aimed at expanding job creation and upgrading its 87 Skills Training Centres, many of which need rehabilitation, modern equipment, or full renovation to meet present-day training requirements.

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‎The 2027–2031 plan also aims to enhance employment services, strengthen labour-market information systems, and better align vocational training with industry needs, as the Directorate works to boost job creation and promote sustainable livelihoods throughout Nigeria.

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‎Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, Thursday, NDE Director-General Silas Agara said the strategy would equip the agency to address shifting labour-market needs through coordinated, evidence-based and results-oriented interventions.

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‎He said the plan would give the Directorate’s departments, state offices, and programme delivery structures a shared direction, focusing on demand-driven skills development, entrepreneurship, enterprise growth, strategic partnerships, and inclusive employment.

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‎According to him: “The NDE is not merely unveiling a policy document; but setting out a clear strategic direction for the next five years, reaffirming our institutional purpose and strengthening our commitment to creating employment opportunities, developing skills, promoting entrepreneurship and improving the livelihoods of Nigerians.”

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‎Speaking on the condition of the agency’s training infrastructure, the Director-General revealed that the NDE operates 87 Skills Training Centres, as well as Agricultural Training Centres and Common Facility Centres. He explained that many of these facilities require varying degrees of retooling, upgrading, rehabilitation, or complete overhaul.

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‎He said: “We are committed to modernising these facilities and harmonising our training curricula to ensure uniform standards and alignment with industry needs.”

‎Agara, who was a former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, however, acknowledged that modernising the facilities and improving the quality of training would require sustained support from the Federal Government, development partners and the private sector.

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‎He said the Directorate would also strengthen collaboration with employers and industry partners, improve data-driven decision-making and provide more effective post-training support to help beneficiaries secure employment, establish viable businesses and sustain their livelihoods.

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‎The NDE boss stressed that employment interventions must respond to the changing nature of work, shaped by technological advancement, emerging industries, demographic pressures and evolving business models.

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‎He said the plan would guide resource allocation, performance assessment and programme monitoring, adding that its priorities must be integrated into the Directorate’s annual work plans and budgets to ensure accountability.

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‎”The real test of this Plan begins after its launch,” Agara said, emphasising that implementation would require clear responsibilities, adequate resources, measurable targets and effective monitoring mechanisms.

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‎In her remarks, the Director of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Vanessa Phala, highlighted the importance of modern employment services and improved labour-market information in translating skills development into better job opportunities.

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‎She said the plan’s proposed establishment of a modern Public Employment Service, alongside stronger labour-market information systems and institutional capacity, could improve the connection between job seekers, employers and available economic opportunities.

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‎”The planned establishment of a modern Public Employment Service, enhanced labour market information systems, and stronger organisational capacities will not only improve service delivery but also enable more responsive, evidence-based support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and employers alike,” Phala said.

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‎She explained that a modern employment service and reliable labour-market information could help the NDE make better-informed decisions, improve support for job seekers and entrepreneurs, and ensure that employment interventions responded more closely to employers’ needs.

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‎Phala described the strategic plan as timely, given the effects of technological change, demographic transitions and evolving skills requirements on Nigeria’s labour market.

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‎She also said the plan was well positioned to support the implementation of the National Employment Policy (NEP) 2025 and advance the country’s efforts to promote productive employment and decent work.

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‎The ILO director disclosed that the organisation supported the development of the plan through the Strengthening Employment and Employability Systems in Nigeria (SEESIN) project, implemented through the GIZ-ILO collaboration under the Skills Development for Youth Employment Programme (SKYE II).

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‎According to her, the process involved consultations with NDE management and staff and a broad range of stakeholders, whose contributions helped identify institutional priorities and strengthen the plan’s relevance to Nigeria’s employment challenges.

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‎However, Phala cautioned that achieving the plan’s objectives would require clear institutional leadership, adequate resources, effective partnerships and regular assessment of results.

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‎She urged the NDE to assign clear responsibilities for each priority area and called on government institutions, employers’ and workers’ organisations and development partners to align their support with the plan’s objectives.

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‎She also emphasised the importance of using results-based management and monitoring, evaluation and learning mechanisms to track progress and strengthen accountability throughout the implementation period.

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‎The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Nigerian government and social partners to translate national employment policies and related frameworks into practical improvements in employment opportunities and livelihoods.

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‎Agara, in turn, expressed appreciation to the governments of Germany and Switzerland, the ILO and other development partners for supporting the development of the plan through the GIZ-implemented SKYE II programme.

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‎He also acknowledged the contributions of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, organised labour, employers’ organisations, civil society organisations and other stakeholders who participated in the consultations and validation process.

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