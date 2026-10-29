2027: Utomi, Ohaa, Yesufu urge Nigerians to mobilise support for Obi

Peter Obi

Chieftains of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) have urged Nigerians to mobilise grassroots support for the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, come 2027.

The party chieftains, including a political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, Enugu State NDC governorship candidate, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, made the call on Thursday during the Obi-Kwankwaso Town Hall Meeting held in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obi, his running mate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other NDC stakeholders attended the meeting, which attracted a large crowd of supporters.

Addressing the crowd, Utomi expressed confidence that the Obi-Kwankwaso presidential ticket would provide the leadership needed to address Nigeria’s economic, political and security challenges.

He lamented that Nigeria’s potential to become one of the greatest countries in the world had been undermined by corruption, criminality and disunity.

According to him, the time has come for Nigerians to unite and work towards achieving meaningful political change.

“We have done our research, and I know that a combination of Peter Gregory Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso will deliver Nigeria,” he said.

Utomi urged Nigerians to turn out massively during the elections, vote for their preferred candidates and defend their votes through lawful means.

In his remarks, Ohaa, the NDC governorship candidate in Enugu State, described the Obi-Kwankwaso political alliance as a historic opportunity to strengthen national unity and promote inclusive governance.

He said the partnership represented the possibility of building political bridges across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

According to him, the alliance is reminiscent of the historic political understanding between the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello during Nigeria’s early political development.

“My message today is simple: we must seize this opportunity and work with our brothers and sisters across the South-South, South-West, North-East, North-West and North-Central to secure an NDC president in 2027,” he said.

Ohaa explained that the campaign was not merely about producing a president of Igbo extraction but about establishing a government committed to justice, accountability, security and prosperity for all Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that NDC candidates in Enugu State were prepared to earn the trust of voters and secure victory in the elections.

Yesufu, a human rights activist, urged Nigerians to take ownership of the 2027 elections by mobilising voters and actively participating in the democratic process.

She said the election was not merely about Obi’s presidential ambition but about the collective responsibility of Nigerians to rescue the country from its numerous challenges.

According to her, the election is not about Obi but about every one of us, as the mistake we made in 1999 must be corrected.

“The class of 1999 has destroyed this country. The class of 2027 must fix this country.

“We must take this election as our own election. Mr Peter Obi and his running mate have one business, and that is to be on the ballot paper.You and I must do the remaining work to ensure victory,” she said.

Yesufu challenged every supporter to mobilise at least 20 eligible voters for Obi, stressing that political change required collective action rather than depending solely on candidates.

The activist also urged Nigerians to demonstrate courage and determination in protecting their votes during the elections, saying that Nigerians must reject political intimidation and insist on credible elections that reflect the will of the people.

Earlier, the NDC Chairman in Enugu State, Mr Ibuchukwu Obetta, welcomed Obi, Kwankwaso and other party leaders to the state, describing their visit as a significant moment in the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

Obetta said the visit had renewed the confidence of party members and strengthened their determination to work for a Nigeria founded on integrity, accountability, competence, justice and inclusive development.

(NAN)