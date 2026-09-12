Man nabbed while attempting to sell own baby

The suspects.

By Steve Oko, UMUAHIA

The Abia State Police Command said it had arrested a man and three accomplices allegedly caught while attempting to sell and traffic his 16-month-old biological daughter for financial gain.

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The four suspects were arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Gender Unit, at a hotel in Obi, Obingwa Local Government Area, on September 7, 2026.

Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Afolabi, who disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists on the achievements of the Command since he assumed office on August 10, said the suspects had been transferred from the Central Police Station, Umuahia, in connection with alleged conspiracy and child trafficking.

According to him, preliminary investigation established that the child was the biological daughter of one of the suspects.

He said further investigation indicated that the alleged attempt to traffic the child was motivated by the desire to make money.

The child was rescued and placed in the custody of the Ministry of Women Affairs, while the four suspects remain in police custody as investigation continues.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the Command had recorded more than 152 criminal cases and arrested over 220 suspects since his assumption of office, with many of the cases already investigated and charged to court.

He said the Command had, within the period, rescued nine kidnapped victims, recovered 101 rounds of ammunition and cartridges, recovered six stolen vehicles, including tricycles and motorcycles, and dismantled two criminal networks.

Kidnap

Among the major breakthroughs was the rescue of a medical doctor allegedly abducted by armed men on August 19.

Afolabi said the victim was forced into his vehicle before his abductors fled towards Imo State.

He said vehicle-tracking technology and coordinated intelligence operations involving the Abia and Imo state police commands led to the recovery of the vehicle and the rescue of the victim in the early hours of August 20.

Several persons allegedly linked to the incident, including individuals suspected of assisting with the movement or distribution of ransom money, have been arrested, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the alleged network.

In another major operation, the Commissioner disclosed the arrest of a suspect allegedly linked to an armed robbery and kidnapping incident along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Aba.

The suspect was allegedly arrested after a female victim was robbed of a Toyota Highlander, mobile phones, handbag and other personal belongings.

Vanguard News