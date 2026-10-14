Lisandro Martinez attacks Man United hierarchy over failure to strengthen squad

Atletico Madrid’s Spanish defender #22 Alejandro Grimaldo fights for the ball with Manchester United’s Argentinian defender #06 Lisandro Martinez during the UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 2, football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has criticised the club’s hierarchy for failing to strengthen the squad adequately despite the team’s return to the UEFA Champions League, saying more investment was needed to compete at the highest level.

Martinez made the remarks after United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, extending their winless run to five matches across all competitions.

The Argentine defender said the club’s management should take responsibility for the team’s struggles rather than allowing the blame to fall solely on head coach Michael Carrick and the players.

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” Martinez told Amazon Prime.

“I expect more. 100 per cent. I expect more from our technical director, Jason Wilcox.

“I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.

“Tonight it is easy to blame the coach, easy to blame the players but also we have to see other areas.”

United finished third in the Premier League last season to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in three years.

The club spent about £155m on three midfielders but did not significantly reinforce other areas of the squad.

Martinez also questioned the club’s tendency to change managers, arguing that other departments should be held accountable for the team’s shortcomings.

“You can’t keep changing, changing, changing the manager. What about other areas? I can’t say more,” he said.

“Last season we did everything, we created the base to create an amazing team.”

The defender’s comments have drawn mixed reactions from former United players, with Wayne Rooney warning that the public criticism could damage the team’s unity.

“Something like that will rip that dressing room apart,” Rooney said while analysing the interview on Amazon Prime.

The former United captain said Martinez’s remarks were disrespectful to his teammates and could create further divisions within the squad.

“It is disrespectful to his teammates. He is saying his teammates aren’t good enough,” Rooney said.

Carrick, meanwhile, said he had not watched the full interview when asked about Martinez’s comments after the defeat. The United manager declined to make a detailed assessment, saying his immediate priority was to move the team forward.

The defeat to Atletico has increased scrutiny of United’s recruitment strategy and the leadership of technical director Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

United have now gone five matches without a victory, with their last win coming against Azerbaijani side Sabah FK on September 10.

Martinez, who joined United from Ajax in 2022, has one year remaining on his contract and has yet to agree an extension.