Pope passed a ‘calm’ night after lung operation: Vatican

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd during the weekly general audience at St Peter’s Square in The Vatican on June 17, 2026. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV spent a calm night in hospital in Rome after having a cancerous tumour removed from his right lung in a 90-minute operation, the Vatican said Wednesday.

“The pope passed a calm night,” the Vatican said, without providing any more details on the 71-year-old, who underwent surgery at the Gemelli hospital on Tuesday.