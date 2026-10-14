2026 Ballon d’Or: Final power rankings revealed ahead of ceremony

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has emerged as the leading contender for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, moving ahead of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the latest power rankings.

Yamal’s impressive performances for Barcelona and Spain have strengthened his chances of claiming the prestigious individual award, with the ceremony scheduled to take place in London on October 25, according to the report.

Kane, who enjoyed a prolific 2025/26 campaign with Bayern Munich, remains a strong contender. However, Yamal’s contributions to Spain’s World Cup triumph and his excellent start to the new season have improved his position in the race.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, who won the previous edition of the award, is sixth in the rankings, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland occupies eighth place.

Below are the top five players in The Independent’s 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings.

1. Lamine Yamal — Barcelona and Spain

Yamal tops the rankings after another outstanding season with Barcelona and a successful World Cup campaign with Spain.

The 19-year-old reportedly scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists across competitions during Barcelona’s previous campaign, helping the club secure the LaLiga title.

He has also made an impressive start to the new season, scoring eight goals in his first eight appearances.

His performances for Spain further strengthened his case, particularly during the Nations League encounter against England at Wembley, where he scored in a 3-2 victory.

With his club form and international achievements working in his favour, Yamal is considered the leading candidate to win his first Ballon d’Or after finishing as runner-up in 2025.

2. Harry Kane — Bayern Munich and England

Kane occupies second place despite his remarkable scoring record for Bayern Munich during the 2025/26 season.

The England captain reportedly scored 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, helping Bayern win the league and cup double.

He also contributed six goals to England’s World Cup campaign as the team secured its best finish at the tournament since winning it in 1966.

Although Kane remains a major contender, Yamal’s recent performances for Spain have shifted the balance in the Barcelona forward’s favour.

Kane acknowledged that the outcome was beyond his control, saying: “Of course, now it is out of my hands, it is down to the voters and the people who decide it,” he said. “The season I had was my best season by far and we’ll have to wait and see.”

3. Kylian Mbappe — Real Madrid and France

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe ranks third as he continues his pursuit of a first Ballon d’Or title.

The Frenchman finished the World Cup as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals, surpassing previous scoring records associated with Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi.

His club performances also strengthened his credentials, with the report crediting him with 42 goals in 44 appearances during the previous season.

Mbappe has continued his scoring form under Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, registering eight goals in his first eight appearances of the new campaign.

Despite Real Madrid’s trophyless season, his individual numbers keep him among the leading candidates for the award.

4. Rodri — Barcelona and Spain

Rodri sits fourth after playing a significant role in Spain’s World Cup success.

The midfielder was named the tournament’s best player after controlling the midfield and helping Spain maintain a strong defensive record throughout the competition.

However, his chances of winning a second Ballon d’Or have been affected by his relatively limited involvement in Barcelona’s early-season matches following his return from injury.

The report notes that Rodri had completed only two full 90-minute appearances in seven matches at the time of publication.

His World Cup performance remains a major advantage, but his club form may prove decisive in determining whether he can overtake the players above him.

5. Lionel Messi — Inter Miami and Argentina

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi completes the top five after an impressive World Cup campaign with Argentina.

At 39, Messi scored eight goals to help Argentina reach the final, where they lost to Spain.

Although Argentina fell short of retaining the title, Messi’s individual performances kept him in contention for another Ballon d’Or.

His chances are also supported by his historical success in the award, having won it eight times, including in 2023 after Argentina’s previous World Cup triumph.

Former England captain David Beckham has also backed Messi to win the award following his contribution to Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup success.

However, his position in the rankings reflects the challenge of securing the prize without another World Cup title.

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