Suspected vehicle thief arrested in Ondo after fleeing Port Harcourt

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A suspected vehicle thief, Bamidele Rowell Lodi, has been arrested in Ondo State after allegedly fleeing Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with his employer’s car.

The suspect, said to have worked as a security guard in Port Harcourt, was arrested following a complaint that a motorist purchased fuel worth ₦100,000 at a filling station in Epinmi-Akoko and drove away without paying.

The complaint was reportedly lodged by Akin Thomas, prompting operatives of the Isua Police Division to launch a pursuit of the fleeing motorist.

According to police sources, the suspect allegedly distracted the fuel attendant by asking him to fetch water before driving away without paying for the fuel.

“Upon receiving the complaint, operatives attached to Isua Division immediately mobilised, mounted roadblocks and commenced pursuit of the fleeing suspect,” a source said.

On sighting the police, the suspect reportedly diverted onto the Ise-Ikare Road in an attempt to evade arrest. However, the officers continued the pursuit and alerted soldiers at the Nigerian Army checkpoint in Auga.

“Through this coordinated response, the suspect was intercepted and arrested for further investigation,” the source added.

Preliminary investigations reportedly linked the vehicle recovered from the suspect to a stolen vehicle case reported by his employer in Port Harcourt.

Investigators compared the vehicle’s chassis number with the number supplied to the police, and the two were said to match.

Further intelligence indicated that the suspect had been employed as a security guard by the vehicle’s owner in Port Harcourt and allegedly stole the car before fleeing.

Confirming the arrest, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said the suspect and the recovered vehicle were in police custody as investigations continued.

“The recovered vehicle and the suspect remain in police custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances of the alleged offences, verify ownership of the vehicle, and determine whether the suspect may be connected to other criminal activities,” Abayomi said.

He commended operatives of the Isua Division for their prompt response and professionalism, as well as the soldiers at the Auga checkpoint for their timely intervention and collaboration.

Abayomi said the operation underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation, actionable intelligence and swift response in tackling cross-border crime.

He reassured residents that the command would continue to strengthen intelligence gathering and collaboration with sister security agencies to prevent crime, urging members of the public to report suspicious activities promptly.

The police spokesman reiterated the command’s commitment to preventing Ondo State from becoming a safe haven for criminals, adding that a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate legal action taken.