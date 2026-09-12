‘How I made $300 from my 8-yr-old daughter’s pornographic video’

The suspect

By Evelyn Usman

The 36-year-old woman, Anulika Onyeanusia, arrested by the Anambra State Police Command over alleged child pornography in Onitsha, has disclosed that she uploaded a video involving her eight-year-old daughter on a pornographic platform to make money.

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Onyeanusia, who was arrested following a disturbing video that went viral online, reportedly told investigators that the highest amount she had made from uploading such content was $300.

The suspect also disclosed that the eight-year-old girl seen in the video is her second child, while preliminary investigation by the police allegedly revealed that she had also subjected her first daughter to similar acts and uploaded the content on a pornographic platform.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly blamed the act on the devil, telling police: “It is the devil,, please forgive me” while adding that her husband was unaware of what she had allegedly been doing to their two daughters.

The arrest followed the circulation of a video showing the woman allegedly using sex toys on the eight-year-old girl. The video prompted police operatives to act on what the command described as open-source intelligence and trace the suspect.

In the disturbing footage, the girl could be heard crying and pleading with her mother to stop as the alleged abuse continued. The police said the video showed the suspect allegedly engaging in the act while apparently producing the content for an online audience.

During the operation, which was carried out on Thursday evening, the command said four children, aged two, three, six and nine years, were rescued.

The Police also disclosed that sex toys and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation were recovered from the suspect.

The command said investigation was ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse and determine whether other persons were involved.

Spokesman for the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect and rescue of the children, said, ” The suspect is currently in police custody as the Command intensifies its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the possible involvement of other persons. The husband of the suspect is also undergoing interrogation to determine whether he has any connection with the alleged offence.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji, who is deeply disturbed by the alleged act, described it as unacceptable, particularly because it involves the exploitation and abuse of children who are incapable of protecting themselves. He has therefore directed a thorough and professional investigation while ensuring that the rescued children receive appropriate care and protection.

“To this end, the Command notes that beyond the investigation and prosecution, its priority is the safety, dignity and wellbeing of the rescued children.

“The Command will work with the appropriate child-protection and relevant support agencies to ensure that the victims receive the necessary care, protection, counselling and other support required for their recovery. Their identities and privacy will be protected throughout the process, and they will be treated with compassion and sensitivity.

“The Command also commends the vigilante operatives in the area, as well as bloggers and residents who provided information that assisted the investigation and led to the arrest of the suspect”, he stated.