Enugu opposition parties call for probe of political violence

By Dennis Agbo

Opposition political parties in Enugu State have called on security agencies to investigate reports of violence and intimidation involving their members and supporters and take appropriate action against anyone found culpable.

The parties made the call at a joint press conference attended by representatives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

They expressed concern over reported incidents involving opposition supporters, campaign structures and political gatherings, stressing the need to protect democratic participation ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Leading the address, the PDP governorship candidate, Wakibiah Uche Nnaji, alongside other party leaders, called for peaceful political engagement, saying political contests should focus on service, performance and ideas rather than confrontation.

The coalition urged political leaders, including presidential candidates, to uphold democratic principles and respect the rights of political opponents.

The NDC governorship candidate, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, recounted incidents he said affected his supporters and campaign activities.

Ohaa alleged that supporters who welcomed him at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, were tear-gassed and attacked by individuals he described as suspected thugs.

He also alleged that some vehicles were damaged, journalists’ mobile phones were taken and several supporters sustained injuries during the incident.

According to him, his campaign office was subsequently attacked, while some people reportedly suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.

The NDC candidate also raised concerns over the reported arrest and detention of a young man who allegedly livestreamed and reported the incident. He called for the circumstances surrounding the arrest to be clarified.

Similarly, the ADC governorship candidate, Chief Ocho Obodoeze, expressed concern over reports of attacks and threats involving members of his party.

He said security agencies had a responsibility to protect citizens regardless of their political affiliations.

Obodoeze added that incidents involving ADC members at public gatherings had been documented and reported to the Department of State Services (DSS).

He called for effective security measures to ensure that political activities could take place without intimidation or disruption.

The opposition coalition also referred to a reported incident involving the community associated with an NDC senatorial candidate, where more than 15 people were said to have been shot.

The parties said several victims reportedly sustained serious injuries and required emergency medical treatment, calling for an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The opposition leaders urged security agencies to investigate the reported incidents, establish the facts and ensure that anyone found responsible was dealt with in accordance with the law.

They also called on federal security agencies to pay attention to concerns raised by political parties and urged the international community to monitor developments relating to political participation and electoral security in the state.

The coalition maintained that political violence could undermine confidence in the electoral process, calling on security chiefs to act impartially and provide a safe environment for all political parties to campaign.

Despite their concerns, the opposition leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful and issue-based campaigns, urging political actors to honour peace agreements and respect the electorate’s democratic rights.

They also called on political leaders and security agencies to work together to preserve peace and peaceful coexistence in Enugu State ahead of the elections.