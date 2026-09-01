Edo PDP, AAU mourn Orbih’s demise

Orbih

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the management of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has mourned the demise of the party’s Vice Chairman, South – South and the Chairman Governing Council of AAU, Chief Dan Orbih.

A statement by the PDP signed by its state chairman and Secretary Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor and Hillary Otsu said Orbih was a prominent statesman whose contributions to Edo State and Nigeria’s political development and democratic governance remained significant.

“Throughout his decades of service, Chief Orbih was recognised for his steadfast commitment to public leadership, party unity, and the advancement of democratic ideals within Edo State, the South‑South geopolitical zone and across Nigeria. His passing marks the loss of a respected figure whose influence extended across communities, institutions, and generations.”

In a statement by AAU Principal Assistant Registrar/Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, AAU, Otunba Mike Aladenika on behalf of the management of Vice Chancellor, Management, staff and students said the University received with shock and a heavy heart the news of the death.

He said Orbih brought to the leadership of the Governing Council a wealth of experience, courage, wisdom and an unwavering commitment to the advancement of the University .

“As Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Orbih demonstrated a deep commitment to the welfare of the University and its community. He was passionate about the restoration of the University’s dignity and reputation and consistently advocated initiatives that would promote academic excellence, good governance, institutional stability and sustainable development.

“His contributions to the growth and transformation of Ambrose Alli University will remain indelible in the history of the institution.

“Beyond the University, Chief Orbih was a respected political leader and statesman who devoted several decades to public service. His influence and contributions to the political and socio-economic development of Edo State and the South-South region earned him recognition across Nigeria.

“At this difficult moment, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mrs. Eunice Omonzejie, on behalf of the Governing Council, Management, staff and students of Ambrose Alli University, extends heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, siblings and the entire Orbih family.”