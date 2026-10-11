Tinubu to flag off 376km Niger highway Tuesday

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – President Bola Tinubu will on Tuesday flag off the reconstruction and dualisation of the 376km Lambata–Bida–Mokwa–Makera–Kontagora Federal Highway in Niger State, a project expected to improve transport links and boost agricultural and commercial activities across North-Central Nigeria.

For farmers struggling to move produce to markets, traders transporting goods and commuters travelling between communities, the highway could ease movement and open up economic opportunities, provided the project is delivered to the required standard.

In a statement by Dr Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement for the North-Central region, the project was described as a major infrastructure initiative under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The flag-off, scheduled for noon in Bida, is expected to attract the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi; Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago; and other federal and state government officials.

The statement said the highway would strengthen the movement of people, agricultural produce and commercial goods across the region.

“Beyond road construction, the project represents an investment in the economic connections that link farmers to markets, businesses to customers and communities to wider commercial opportunities,” it said.

Niger State’s agricultural economy stands to benefit from improved access to markets, while transport operators and businesses could gain from better road conditions, reduced journey delays and safer travel.

The project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s infrastructure priorities, which identify road development as a driver of economic growth and national development.

However, the statement did not disclose the contract sum, contractor, construction timetable or expected completion date.

It said the project’s success would ultimately depend on what is delivered to road users and host communities.

“The ultimate measure of the project’s success will be the delivery of a durable highway that improves transportation, strengthens economic connections and serves the needs of communities along the corridor,” the statement said.