Police confirms death of Edo University lecturer after sex in hotel

Ambrose Alli University

By Ozioruva Aliu

The police in Edo State have confirmed the death of a lecturer of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma identified as Dr. Matthew Uwaigbe who was said to have died after an amorous affair with a sex worker in a hotel.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, October 5, 2026, at a hotel in the Mosco area of Ekpoma, within Esan West Local Government Area.

According to information gathered about the incident, Uwuigbe had checked into the hotel with the woman, identified as Angela Defa Jacob.

At some point after their sexual encounter, the lecturer reportedly asked Jacob to step out and get water for him.

She left the room and returned a short while later.

But instead of finding him waiting for her, she reportedly discovered Uwuigbe lying motionless on the bed.

The situation was subsequently reported to the police at about 8 p.m. that same Sunday.

Police spokesperson Eno Ikoedem confirmed that the deceased had lodged at the hotel and had engaged the services of the 21-year-old woman before his sudden death.

She said Jacob had been sent out to purchase water and found Uwuigbe dead when she returned.

For Ambrose Alli University, the institution confirmed that Uwuigbe was a member of its staff.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, stressed that the incident did not happen on university grounds.

He said the circumstances surrounding the lecturer’s activities were a matter of his private life, adding that the woman involved was not a student of the university.

Vanguard News