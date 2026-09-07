FG and Umahi’s roads to hell – 2

By Dele Sobowale

The Benin-Agbor-Asaba highway to sudden death symbolizes everything wrong with how the Federal Government and Minister David Umahi have been managing Nigerian roads. The horrors of that road are being replicated everywhere – as will be demonstrated shortly. Umahi obviously is the wrong man for one of the most important assignments.

Nigeria’s Federal highways constitute a reflection of the competence, or lack of it, of the Minister of Works. When David Umahi was tapped as the Minister in charge of roads, I was certain that President Tinubu had committed a serious blunder –for which Nigerians will pay dearly. Today, there is no part of Nigeria, where people are not lamenting the conditions of the roads which serve 99 per cent of the people. And we are paying; with resources, properties, time and lives. Tinubu repaid a political debt by appointing Umahi; some Nigerians have already suffered collateral damages which have ruined them for life. However, before providing the damning evidence of Umahi’s incompetence for that office, permit me to present the man’s self-indictment regarding the deplorable condition of the Benin-Agbor-Asaba highway; which is now soaked daily with human blood.

Self-indictment by the minister

“The Ministry of Works does not allow anybody to remove the asphalt on the road. That is against the policy of the Ministry. You have no knowledge of road construction.”

Minister Umahi, VANGUARD, August 29, 2026.

Umahi was referring to the concessionaire, Benin-Agbor Expressway Concession Company, BAECC – which had been given the contract for the stretch of highway now giving every motorist, businesses along the way, as well as local communities hell. Two astonishing facts about the contract should concern all of us; and President Tinubu. First, Umahi was a party to the award of the contract to an unknown company – which he now claims has “no knowledge of road construction”. Is this a confession of ministerial carelessness or economic sabotage? Second, asphalt was removed from the 60 kilometre section of the third busiest road in Nigeria. Clearly, it took several weeks before all the asphalt was removed. That raises the question: where were the ministry’s inspectors who should have stopped the vandalism – now wreaking untold havoc on the Nigerians unfortunate to be caught on that road?

As if that is enough, Umahi actually implied that the company manipulated the process to get the contract. PUNCH in its August 31, 2026 Editorial declared that “This is a disturbing and absolutely disappointing self-indictment”. In any well-governed nation, that hint of corruption would have been sufficient for heads to roll. But, Nigeria apparently has no government which cares whether people are needlessly killed.

Other states also cry

“For some months, we have been lamenting on this matter. We’ve been warning. We are getting to a point where South-South will be cut off from the rest of the country.”

Dr. Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF.

Despite the acclaimed reforms, the Nigerian economy will grind to a halt if no single barrel of crude is produced and exported. Additionally, all the states of the South-South are under APC Governors. Individually and collectively, they have kept quiet while the FG and Umahi ruined the lives of their people.

Edo Governor Okpebholo after tamely announcing that he felt “horrible”, just as lamely “What we are seeing now is not what we are supposed to be seeing after 16 months. You cannot give what you don’t have. If they (I hope he means Umahi and BAECC) were competent, we should have seen part of this road achieved.”

“Agriculture boom turns to burst in Delta Community as Federal road decays.”

Ochuko Akuopa, VANGUARD, September 1, 2026

Although not one of the most important 70 Federal roads, the Amukpe-Eku-Abraka-Agbor Federal road serves as linkage between several communities in Delta State between major urban centres –Warri, Sapele, Asaba, Ughelli, Agbor, Umunede etc. The collapse of portions of the FG road has brought immeasurable hardships to over a million people in the affected communities. The Delta State Governor is too busy to worry about the welfare of the people who voted him into office and to tackle Umahi.

Ambassador Igali is one of the finest and most gentle human beings in the world today. As leader of PANDEF he finds himself on the roads to muddy death called Federal highways. On account of utter frustration with the condition of South-South roads, Igali once declared that “I feel like smashing the television every time the Minister of Works appears.” He is not alone.

“South-South roads have collapsed, monarchs, elders tell FG.”

VANGUARD, August 31, 2026

According to the report by Akpokoma Omafuaire, “The leadership of the HOSCON Traditional Rulers and Elders Advisory Council of Nigeria is saddened that virtually all Federal Roads in the South-South region have completely collapsed that our people now spend days to travel from Benin City to any part of the South-South region.”

South-West not left out of horrible roads

“Akoko North-West roads: Urgent need for Tinubu’s intervention.”

VANGUARD, August 30, 2026.

Earlier, in the month, Chief Afe Babalola, who single-handedly built a university better than virtually all Federal universities, and world class, located the university on a Federal road in Ekiti thinking the road would provide safe access to the institution. Presidents Buhari and Tinubu have forced the Elder statesman to beg for the road to receive attention. That road was one of my favourite routes to and from Abuja; when roads were relatively in good condition and safe from bandits. Today, from information reaching me, it is rapidly becoming one of the surest ways to commit suicide.

Self-help is on the way – from an accomplice

“NDDC set to commence work on Sapele-Warri road”. VANGUARD, August 30, 2026.

“The bad roads in the region did not start today. This has been for a long time. I apologise on behalf of Mr President to the people of this area and the commuters for the hardship they have passed through. We feel your pain, the most important thing is that hope has come. Mr President has directed that the NDDC should step in.

Dr Samuel Ogboku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

On the face of it, the statement credited to the MD-NDDC would be regarded as a welcome development. But, on closer inspection, it was more self-incriminating than re-assuring. Admitting that the roads were terrible “for a long time”, raises questions. What was the NDDC doing while all the roads in its region became death traps; especially in the last eleven years? What happens to the original contract awarded by Umahi?

To be continued….