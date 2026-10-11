Why Abia South must vote NDC’s candidate, Michael to support Obi

By Innocent Anaba

Spokesman of the Dr Kasarachi Enyinna Michael Campaign Organisation, the National Democratic Congress, NDC, senatorial candidate for Abia South, Chief Emperor Ogbonna, has said there was need to have members of the party in the Senate and House of Representatives, to support Mr. Peter Obi if he wins the presidential election.

He also said that Michael represents a new era, as he has done so much for Abia South, where he lives and has companies operating in the area and that voting for him would ensure Obi has party members to support and pass his policies at the National Assembly.

Speaking weekend, he said: “Now, we all talk about Peter Obi. Everybody is talking about Peter Obi, that Peter Obi is the Ronaldo of Nigerian politics today. In fact, he is the most popular Nigerian today, as you know. Now, if Peter Obi becomes the President and we don’t have senators in the National Assembly or members of the House of Representatives, how will he perform? It is a normal thing. Assuming I am the President today and I am bringing reforms that would reduce the cost of governance, reforms that would stop corruption, first of all, I have to call my party men, and I will tell them, ‘Please, this is what I want.’ If NDC does not have a majority in the House and you voted for Peter Obi, you are wasting your time.

“Assuming the APC or other parties have the majority, they will just gang up and impeach him. It happened in Anambra State. They impeached Peter Obi in Anambra State as governor. Later, he went to court and got his mandate back.

“Now, in Nigeria, they may impeach him because his party may not have the majority.

“That is why we are telling Nigerians, be the grassroots. If you want a change, be the change yourself.”

On the senatorial candidate, Michael, he said: “For those of us who are young, we align with NDC and we brought out Dr. Michael, who is the right candidate for Abia South. Abia South is made up of Aba South, Aba North, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa West and Ukwa East.

“Now, we have looked at the political situation in Abia State. The person that has been there is Enyinnaya Abaribe. He has been there for a very long time. From being deputy governor, and he started talking about Otu Onu (one term), Later, he was elected to the Senate on the ground of Otu Onu. And he has been there for 20-something years. I am a voter in Abia South. I am a taxpayer too. I pay taxes, and I know that we need a change.

“So, that is why, for those of us who are young, we align with NDC and we brought out Michael, who is the senatorial candidate. For those who don’t know him, he is from Ogwe in Ukwa West.

“He is not only a giver; he is somebody who, when he looks at you, knows what your problem is. He is a true democrat. He is not a pompous person. If you see him, you will like him. Everybody likes him.

“He is an achiever. He is a technocrat. He has a company, Fintech, that operates in Abia State. His family has a house on Azikiwe Road. He grew up on Azikiwe Road, so he knows Aba very well. And he has companies operating here, operating in Abia. So, it is not as if he is a foreigner coming to run elections in Aba. He is somebody who has been consistent in promoting Aba’s welfare.

“We are looking for a way to get the country back, and it is very simple. We need people like Michael, who shall be a senator in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We also need NDC House of Assembly and House of Representatives members, so that if the President wants to make a reform, there will be people from his party who will help him do it. That is why I advise Abia South: please, let us support Michael. He is an achiever, he is a young man, he is down to earth, and we need a paradigm change.