Tinubu to Aspirants: Don’t make promises you cannot fund

Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp, Online News Editor

President Bola Tinubu has challenged those seeking to lead Nigeria to explain the cost of their campaign promises, how they intend to implement them and whether they can sustain them.

Tinubu said every government commitment must be backed by a credible plan and be financially sustainable to avoid passing the burden to Nigerians and future generations.

The President stated this in a post on his X platform on Sunday, stressing that leaders must balance the need to provide immediate relief with the responsibility to protect the future of the country’s children.

“As President, I have a duty to provide relief today without compromising our children’s future.

“Every commitment must be sustainable and backed by a credible plan. That responsibility guides our decisions, including the difficult ones,” he said.

Tinubu added that political promises were easy to make when their costs could be deferred, leaving citizens and future generations to bear the consequences.

“Anyone seeking to lead Nigeria should be prepared to explain what their promises will cost, how they will deliver them, and whether they can sustain them.

“Promises are easy to make when the costs can be postponed, leaving Nigerians and future generations to pay the bill,” he said.

The President also referred to the stories of some Nigerians, including Blessing, Ada, Abigail and Kabir, saying their experiences demonstrated the impact of government investments on people’s daily lives.

He also acknowledged a request from Emmanuel, saying it reminded him of the work still required to expand access to essential services.

“Emmanuel, your request reminds me of the work still ahead. I know many more Nigerians like you are waiting for these services,” Tinubu said.

He stressed the need to continue expanding access to affordable transportation across the country, noting that the Federal Government would work with state governments to achieve the objective.

“Our responsibility is to keep expanding access until affordable transportation becomes a reality for more communities across our country.

“That is the work we will continue in collaboration with the States,” he added.