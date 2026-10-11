La Liga: Isco’s Betis rise back above Real Madrid to third

Real Betis’ Spanish midfielder #22 Isco (R) celebrates with Real Betis’ Colombian forward #09 Juan Hernandez scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and CA Osasuna at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville on October 11, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Veteran playmaker Isco struck twice to help Real Betis climb back into third place in La Liga with a 5-2 win over Osasuna on Sunday.

The Andalucian side moved a point above Real Madrid, fourth, and level with second place Atletico Madrid, trailing leaders Barca by five points.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side claimed a sixth league win from eight matches with an exciting display of attacking football at La Cartuja stadium, where they are playing until their Benito Villamarin home is renovated, likely 2028.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco, 34, netted from the penalty spot after a foul on Rodrigo Riquelme, and Ez Abde doubled the hosts lead after half-an-hour with a cool finish.

Ante Budimir’s own goal gave Betis their third after half-time, before the Croatian striker netted at the correct and Raul Garcia added another to give Osasuna a fighting chance.

Isco capitalised on a loose ball in the box to grab his second and Jose Morante bagged a fifth in stoppage time to close out Betis’s big win.

“Football is never truly under control,” said Pellegrini after his side almost let their three-goal lead slip.

“As soon as the pace drops, the other team can pull level.”

The former Manchester City coach also praised Isco after his brace.

“He has spectacular quality and a maturity as a player that allows him to perform at whatever level he wants to,” added Pellegrini.

Elsewhere Valencia, 19th, earned a point in a 2-2 draw at Racing Santander under new coach Javier Aguirre.

Real Sociedad defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-2 in another entertaining battle.

The Basque side, sixth, eased into a three-goal lead Mario Soriano pulled one back for the visitors in San Sebastian to spark a Depor fight back.

They were given further encouragement when Real Sociedad’s Pablo Marin was sent off in the 66th minute for a foul on Nsongo Bil in the box and Yeremay Hernandez netted from the penalty spot.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Lorenzo Amatucci brought down Mikel Oyarzabal as the last man, and Depor could not find an equaliser.

On Saturday Liga leaders Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 to prolong their perfect start to the season, with eight wins from eight league games.

Hansi Flick’s side are followed by second place Atletico Madrid, who snatched a late 2-1 win at Alaves, while Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid scraped a 1-0 victory over Villarreal despite Vinicius Junior’s red card for hair-pulling.