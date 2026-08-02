WAFCON: Super Falcons edge Zambia 1-0/ CREDIT: NFF

Asisat Oshoala scored the only goal as Nigeria’s Super Falcons returned to winning ways, edging opponents Zambia 1-0 in their second Group C match on Saturday.

With Malawi beating Egypt 3-1 earlier, Nigeria could not afford to lose, as that would have meant a group stage exit, and an end to their World Cup hopes.

Oshaola converted in the 8th minute after her initial effort which was saved luckily bounced back onto her feet and went in.

Their defensive capabilities were, however, put to the test when Oluwatosin Demehin was shown a straight red card in the 40th minute, and they had to play the remainder of the first half and the entire second half with 10 players.

The win takes Nigeria to second with a superior head-to-head and need to Egypt convincingly in their final group stage match to advance to the quarter-finals.