100-year-old Yakasai wishes Tinubu success in 2027 election

Sekinat Osundiji

Elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has wished President Bola Tinubu success in the 2027 presidential election.

Yakasai, who said he was born in 1925, spoke on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council inauguration in Abuja.

The elder statesman expressed gratitude to Tinubu and the party leadership for inviting him to the gathering, describing his attendance as an opportunity to reconnect with old friends and political associates.

“I would also like to convey my best wishes to Mr President, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and wish him success in the coming election,” he said.

Yakasai thanked God for keeping him alive to this day and thanked the president for giving him the opportunity to address the gathering.

He also thanked the APC leadership for recognising him and inviting him to participate in the event.

“I know that at the moment, being born in 1925, I don’t have anybody that I can call my age-mate among you here,” he said.

The elder statesman concluded his remarks by wishing the gathering well and praying for God’s blessings.

Also speaking at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke said he could already feel victory coming for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election and declared himself ready to lead the campaign movement.

Adeleke, who recently aligned with the APC, said no one could stop the movement and promised that Tinubu’s supporters would celebrate their way back to Aso Rock. Known for his dancing at public events, he said the campaign would be marked by singing and dancing.

He urged Nigerians to give the president more time for his reforms to work, admitting that the policies have not been easy. He said he was joining the campaign because he wants action, not too much talk and added that he has already begun work on his end.