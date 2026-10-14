COEASU demands monthly payment of lecturers’ allowances

Rider: Union seeks implementation of 2026 agreement, seven-tier academic career structure

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has urged the Federal Government to fully implement its renegotiated 2026 agreement, particularly the payment of agreed allowances as part of lecturers’ monthly salaries and the introduction of a seven-rung academic career structure.

The union warned that the benefits of the agreement would remain incomplete unless its provisions translated into tangible improvements in lecturers’ working conditions, welfare and career progression.

COEASU National President, Dr Ahmed Lawan Waziri, made the call on Wednesday during the union’s 2026 Teachers’ Day celebration in Abuja.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s role in concluding the renegotiation process, Waziri said the priority now was to ensure the full implementation of the agreement.

“The value of an agreement is realised when its provisions improve the working lives of those it covers,” he said, urging the relevant authorities to implement the negotiated terms fully and on time.

He also appealed to state governments and managements of state-owned colleges of education to extend similar welfare considerations to their lecturers, noting that academic staff in state institutions played an equally important role in preparing teachers for the country.

According to him, lecturers’ welfare and professional development must remain central to efforts to strengthen teacher education nationwide.

Dual Mandate policy

The COEASU president commended President Bola Tinubu for signing into law the legislation establishing the Dual Mandate for colleges of education in 2023, describing it as a significant development in the evolution of teacher education in Nigeria.

Under the policy, colleges of education can offer both the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree programmes, creating opportunities to expand their contribution to teacher preparation.

However, Waziri said the success of the policy would depend on adequate staffing, appropriate facilities, clear academic guidance and effective collaboration among institutions and regulatory agencies.

He cautioned against an implementation process that could weaken the NCE while expanding degree programmes, stressing that both pathways deserved adequate attention within a coherent teacher education system.

“We must give our students clear pathways for progression and equip our lecturers to meet the responsibilities of the expanded mandate,” he said.

Waziri also called for proper curriculum development and effective implementation arrangements to ensure that the Dual Mandate produced graduates capable of meeting Nigeria’s changing educational needs.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, for initiating and concluding the renegotiation of agreements between the Federal Government and tertiary education unions after more than 16 years of stalled efforts.

He particularly praised the pace at which the financial component of COEASU’s agreement moved into implementation, saying the development had strengthened members’ confidence that commitments reached during negotiations could deliver practical benefits.

The union president also acknowledged the contributions of the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Saad Ahmad, to the development of the Dual Mandate curriculum.

He further commended the Director of Colleges of Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr Uchenna Uba, and the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Dr Angela Ajala, for their roles in advancing the policy.

Waziri said Uba had provided crucial support during the campaign for the Dual Mandate and the renegotiation process, while Ajala had visited colleges across the six geopolitical zones to engage stakeholders and prepare institutions for the new programmes.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among the ministry, NCCE, college managements and unions would help translate the policy into improved teaching and learning outcomes.

Calls for stronger management-union relations

Waziri called for stronger partnerships between college managements and unions, saying transparent engagement, respect for agreed procedures and fulfilment of commitments were necessary for institutional stability and academic excellence.

He said COEASU would continue to pursue its members’ interests through responsible engagement while defending academic standards and promoting the development of colleges of education.

Scholarship recipients, education leaders honoured

At the celebration, COEASU congratulated scholarship recipients drawn from Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones in recognition of their academic performance.

Waziri said the scholarship initiative was designed to encourage disciplined study and provide practical support to students preparing for careers in teaching.

He urged the beneficiaries to sustain their academic performance and approach their future responsibilities as teachers with confidence, integrity and a strong sense of duty.

The union also announced service awards for individuals whose contributions had helped advance teacher education and the interests of academic staff.

Those listed for the Distinguished Service Awards were Dr Emmanuel Asagha, Hon. Justice Mohammed Suliamon Ambursa and Dr Gani Azeez, while Dr Ali Adamu was named for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Waziri particularly acknowledged the contributions of Ambursa and Azeez to the Federal Government renegotiation process, which he said helped secure the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) and other welfare provisions for members.

He described Asagha, a former COEASU president and immediate past provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, as an exemplary union leader whose contributions had strengthened the education sector.

The union president also commended Adamu, the immediate past chairman of the Committee of Provosts in Nigeria and former provost of the Federal College of Education, Gombe, for his leadership and support for the Dual Mandate.

Teachers’ welfare central to education quality

Waziri said the 2026 Teachers’ Day celebration, held under the theme, “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures,” provided an opportunity to reflect on the responsibilities of government and society towards educators.

He said support for teachers must go beyond public recognition to include fair remuneration, professional development, adequate teaching resources and working conditions that enable them to perform effectively.

According to him, the quality of education depends significantly on those responsible for delivering it, making investment in teacher education essential to the future of Nigerian children and young people.

“For us in the Colleges of Education, this responsibility is especially significant. We educate the teachers who will serve in classrooms across Nigeria,” he said.

He added that the quality of training provided in colleges of education would influence learning outcomes in communities nationwide.

The COEASU president urged lecturers to uphold professional standards, including sound teaching, fair assessment, responsible scholarship and commitment to students, even as they continued to demand improved conditions of service.

He reaffirmed the union’s commitment to constructive engagement with the government and relevant agencies to strengthen institutions and improve the quality of teacher preparation.

The celebration brought together education officials, union representatives, academics and other stakeholders, including keynote presenter Prof. Josiah Ajiboye and guest lecturer Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Waziri urged participants to leave the gathering more determined to support teachers, strengthen colleges of education and secure the conditions necessary for effective teaching and learning.