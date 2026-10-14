Visa application fees non-refundable, US mission Nigerians

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reiterated that visa application fees are non-refundable, whether an applicant is granted or denied a visa.

The mission stated this in a post on its official social media account, @USinNigeria, on Wednesday, correcting the misconception that unsuccessful applicants are entitled to a refund.

“MYTH: If a U.S. visa application is refused, the applicant receives a refund,” the mission wrote.

It explained that the fee covers the processing of an application up to a final decision and does not constitute payment for the issuance of a visa.

“FACT: The fee paid is an application processing fee, not a payment for a visa to be issued,” the statement added.

The mission stressed that the charge remains non-refundable regardless of the outcome of the application.

It urged prospective travellers to obtain reliable information about visa requirements and procedures through the US Department of State’s official website, travel.state.gov.

The mission also cautioned applicants against fraudulent schemes and third-party consultants who promise guaranteed visas or refundable application deposits.

Applicants were advised to rely on official US government websites ending in “.gov” for accurate visa information.