Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, expressing confidence that the president will secure a second term in the 2027 general election.

Adeleke spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, where he pledged to mobilise support for Tinubu’s return to Aso Rock.

The governor, who recently aligned with the APC, said he could already feel victory coming for the president, adding that he was ready to lead the campaign movement.

“I can feel the victory coming in 2027. Nobody can stop this movement. I’m ready to lead this movement,” Adeleke said.

Known for his dancing style at public events, the governor said the campaign would be marked by celebration as Tinubu’s supporters worked towards securing his re-election.

“We’re going to sing, we’re going to dance all the way back to Aso Rock,” he said.

Adeleke also urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to implement his reforms, acknowledging the difficulties associated with the president’s policies.

“Everybody that is thinking otherwise, we must give our father, the President of this nation, time to work for his reforms to work. It’s not easy,” he said.

The governor said his decision to join the campaign was driven by a desire for action rather than excessive political rhetoric.

“That is why I am here to throw my weight because we want action, not too much talking. We don’t have time; work has begun. I’ve already started mine,” he said.

Adeleke called on Tinubu’s supporters across the country to intensify their efforts to secure a second term for the president, saying it would allow him to complete his programmes.

“From every corner, let us rise and make sure our president comes back for a second term so he can come back and complete his good work,” the governor said.