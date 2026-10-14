2027: If you don’t win your state for Tinubu, don’t say we’ve won, Wike tells APC govs

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By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has warned governors and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council against claiming victory in the 2027 presidential election if they fail to deliver their respective states to President Bola Tinubu.

Wike spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, after he was appointed coordinator for the FCT and Rivers State.

He said the priority of every member of the council should be to ensure Tinubu’s re-election, regardless of their positions within the campaign structure.

“I want to say, if you don’t deliver your states and the president wins, don’t say we’ve won. It’s not a question of whether I am chairman, secretary or member of this. What is important is for the president to win,” Wike said.

“I told the Chief of Staff to the President, if the president doesn’t win in Lagos, don’t say we’ve won,” he added.

The FCT minister pledged to mobilise support for Tinubu in Rivers and Abuja, saying, “By the grace of God, Rivers and FCT will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Wike also praised Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke for their presence at the event, saying their attendance reflected the support Tinubu was receiving ahead of the election.

He further defended the administration’s record, arguing that previous governments had identified the country’s problems but failed to provide solutions.

He also argued that democracy required an opposition capable of identifying issues that needed attention, rather than criticising the government simply because it was in power.

I am the leader in PDP

Speaking on his political position within the Peoples Democratic Party, Wike declared: “As an opposition party member, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, there are no two leaders of the PDP. I am the leader.”

He also challenged area council officials in the FCT to dispute the impact of Tinubu’s administration in the territory.

“I challenge any area council that can say they don’t feel the impact of Mr President in Abuja,” he said.