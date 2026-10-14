Video: Adeleke dances with Tinubu at APC campaign council inauguration

By Enitan Abdultawab

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has pledged to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, saying he is confident the president will return to Aso Rock for a second term.

Adeleke spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, where he expressed readiness to lead the campaign for Tinubu’s re-election.

The governor, known for his dancing at public events, was seen dancing with Tinubu at the event.

(Video) : Osun State Governor Adeleke dances with Tinubu at APC Presidential Campaign Council inauguration



Video Credit : Channels TV // YouTube pic.twitter.com/erbBah2DJW — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) October 14, 2026

“I can feel the victory coming in 2027. Nobody can stop this movement. I’m ready to lead this movement,” Adeleke said.

He added that the campaign would be marked by celebration as supporters worked towards securing Tinubu’s re-election.

“We’re going to sing, we’re going to dance all the way back to Aso Rock,” he said.

Adeleke also urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to implement his reforms, acknowledging the challenges associated with the administration’s policies.

“Everybody that is thinking otherwise, we must give our father, the President of this nation, time to work for his reforms to work. It’s not easy,” he said.

The governor said his support for the campaign was driven by the need for action rather than excessive political rhetoric.

“That is why I am here to throw my weight because we want action, not too much talking. We don’t have time; work has begun. I’ve already started mine,” he said.