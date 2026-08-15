Full list: Highest rated club teams in EAFC 27

EA Sports has revealed the first batch of men’s club ratings for EAFC 27, with eight of Europe’s top clubs receiving the maximum five-star rating.

The ratings place Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid in the elite five-star category.

The eight clubs are:

Paris Saint-Germain — 5 stars

Real Madrid — 5 stars

Manchester City — 5 stars

Bayern Munich — 5 stars

Barcelona — 5 stars

Arsenal — 5 stars

Liverpool — 5 stars

Atlético Madrid — 5 stars

A number of other high-profile clubs were given a 4.5-star rating in the first reveal.

They include Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

The ratings are expected to generate plenty of debate among fans, particularly over the clubs that made the five-star category and those placed just below it.

EA Sports is expected to reveal further team and player ratings as the build-up to the release of EA FC 27 continues.

Vanguard News