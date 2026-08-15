Security agents ordered to withdraw from polling units, collation centres, Adeleke alleges

Gov. Adeleke

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has alleged that security agents have been asked to withdraw from polling units and collation centres across Osun State.

In a post on X on Saturday night, Adeleke said the directive came from “some unscrupulous persons,” noting that the alleged withdrawal would expose voters and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to danger.

“I have just been reliably informed that some unscrupulous persons have given a directive to withdraw security agents from polling units and collation centers across Osun State. This will expose innocent voters, INEC officials and personnel to grave danger from rampaging APC thugs,” he wrote.

The governor, who is seeking re-election as a member of the Accord Party, urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Inspector General of Police and Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the alleged withdrawal.

“The IGP, DG DSS should not allow desperate politicians truncate Osun election. Mr. President @officialABAT should intervene now!” he wrote.

Adeleke had earlier called on President Tinubu to caution security agencies deployed for the governorship election as INEC continues the collation of results.

He expressed concern over alleged attempts to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

He wrote: “It is imperative that you use your good office to issue a clear warning to the heads of security agencies deployed to protect the good people of Osun State and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres by desperate and rejected politicians across the state are deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

Adeleke urged the President to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the votes cast by Osun residents are counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.