UK PM calls for ‘reflection’ after death of ex-Cambridge professor

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called for “reflection” following the death of former Cambridge University professor Jason Arday, as his family accused him of enduring years of harassment amid plagiarism allegations.

Arday, 41, was found unresponsive at an address in south London on Friday, nine days after resigning from his position as a professor at Cambridge University and fellow of Jesus College.

The Metropolitan Police said the death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner, who will determine the cause of death at an inquest.

Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Deborah Prentice confirmed Arday’s death in a brief statement, describing the news as “tragic”.

Speaking to reporters in southwest England on Saturday, Burnham said the circumstances surrounding Arday’s death should not be subjected to hasty conclusions.

“It’s a tragedy on so many levels, but particularly just for everybody who knew Jason,” he said.

“It’s a moment for reflection… reflecting on how things came to this.”

Arday’s family, in a statement issued overnight, said he had been subjected to “a campaign of sustained abuse for more than three years since he accepted the role of professor at Cambridge University”.

They said the pressure had become overwhelming for Arday, whom they described as a gentle man who always sought to see the best in others.

The family’s statement came amid growing debate over the treatment of Arday, who was diagnosed with autism and became Cambridge’s youngest black professor in 2023.

Arday had previously described the criticism directed at him as part of what he believed was a “racially motivated” campaign.

The controversy intensified last month after academics and media reports accused him of plagiarising sections of his doctoral thesis and exaggerating aspects of his personal achievements.

The allegations were widely reported by British media and became a subject of debate among right-wing commentators, some of whom argued that Arday had benefited unfairly from diversity, equality and inclusion policies.

Arday resigned from Cambridge on August 5, saying his departure was “the only way” to bring an end to what he described as a difficult period. He, however, stressed that his resignation should not be interpreted as an acceptance of the narratives surrounding him.

His death has since prompted reactions from academics and anti-racism campaigners.

Weyman Bennett, co-convener of Stand Up to Racism, described Arday’s death as the consequence of what he called a “racist witch hunt” by right-wing media, politicians and far-right groups.

Simon Baron-Cohen, a Cambridge professor and director of the university’s Autism Research Centre, said he had spoken with Arday shortly before his death.

Baron-Cohen said Arday had faced relentless scrutiny, ridicule and efforts to discredit his career and personal history.

He described Arday as a “vulnerable adult” who deserved safeguarding and support, particularly given his autism diagnosis and history of language and learning difficulties.

Arday had said he was non-verbal until the age of 11 and did not learn to read and write until he was 18. Despite those challenges, he went on to become a professor of sociology of education at Cambridge at the age of 37.

In an interview published earlier this month, Arday acknowledged making academic “mistakes” but rejected allegations that he was deliberately dishonest.

He attributed some errors in his earlier academic work to the way he learned and processed information, saying he had relied on mimicry to understand material.

Cambridge University was among those investigating allegations concerning his academic work before his resignation.

Following news of his death, flowers and a card bearing Arday’s name were left at the university gates in Cambridge on Saturday. Remembrance vigils were also planned in London.

Arday was married and had two children. His death has triggered renewed discussions about academic scrutiny, racism, disability, safeguarding and the pressures faced by public figures under intense media attention.

AFP