DHQ alerts public over attempts to breach official X account

Director of Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Samaila Uba

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) alerted members of the public, the media and all stakeholders that it has detected an attempted unauthorised compromise of its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, while making this known, said: “The incident is currently being treated as a cybersecurity matter and appropriate technical measures have been activated to secure the account and prevent further unauthorised access.

“The Defence Headquarters assures the public that efforts are ongoing to fully restore control of the official account.

“Consequently, members of the public are advised to disregard any suspicious, unauthorised or misleading content that may be posted from the account during this period.

“The DHQ remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of information security and ensuring that the public continues to receive accurate, timely and credible information on the activities and operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We appreciate the understanding and vigilance of the public and will provide further updates as necessary.

“To ensure continuous and uninterrupted communication, the public is encouraged to rely on our active official channels across other platforms for accurate, verified and timely information: Facebook: Defence Headquarters Nigeria, Instagram: @defenceheadquarters, WhatsApp Channel: Defence Headquarters Nigeria.”