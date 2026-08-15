Osun: Davido tells Faleke, ‘Respect people’s verdict, don’t pressure INEC’

By Efe Onodjae

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called on House of Representatives member, Hon. James Faleke, to respect the wishes of the people of Osun State and refrain from allegedly mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, over the outcome of the governorship election.

Davido made the call in a post on his X handle on Saturday as the collation of results from the August 15 governorship election continued across the state.

The singer, who is a nephew of Governor Ademola Adeleke, specifically urged Faleke to respect the choice of Osun voters, while rejecting any move that could allegedly favour former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as AMBO.

“Hon. James Faleke, stop putting pressure on INEC to change Osun election result. Respect the wishes of Osun people. We don’t want Oyetola and AMBO,” Davido wrote on X.