WAFCON 2026: Morocco lose again on penalties as Algeria finish third

Morocco suffered more penalty shootout heartache in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, losing 3-2 to Algeria after a 1-1 draw in the third place play-off.

The WAFCON hosts were eliminated in the semi-finals on Wednesday after losing a shootout to Cameroon after having three consecutive kicks saved.

Against Algeria in Rabat there was a repeat as Morocco converted their first two penalties, then missed the following three.

Algeria failed to score from two of four penalties, then Ines Belloumou netted to give Algeria bronze.

Kautar Azraf had put Morocco ahead in the 37th minute of regular time and Lina Boussaha equalised on 83 minutes. There was no extra time.

This is the third straight WAFCON hosted by Morocco and they have come up short every time. In 2022 and 2024 they finished runners-up.

The only consolation for the Atlas Lionesses is that reaching the semi-finals guaranteed them a place at the 32-nation Women’s World Cup in Brazil next year.

Cameroon and giant killers Malawi, who meet in the WAFCON final on Sunday, and Algeria have also secured places at the global showpiece.

South Africa and Ghana could swell the number of African representatives to six by qualifying from inter-continental play-offs.

AFP