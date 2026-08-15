Atedo Peterside: Osun election key test for INEC ahead of 2027

Atedo Peterside

Founder of GoNigeria Initiative, a civic engagement platform backed by the ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, has described the 2026 Osun governorship election as a crucial test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Peterside said the Osun election was the last major off-cycle governorship election before the 2027 general elections, making its conduct and outcome significant to public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Speaking on the election, Peterside said any failure by INEC in Osun could raise questions about the commission’s preparedness for the 2027 general elections.

“Osun is the last off-cycle election before the general election, so it is significant. If INEC bungles the election, chances are that they will not be ready for the general election…,” he said.

He stressed that the election should be viewed as a referendum on INEC, the security agencies and the police, saying their performance would be judged by Nigerians.

“The Osun election, same as four years ago, is a referendum on INEC, security agencies, police, everybody. In the eyes of the public, they are on trial,” Peterside said.

According to him, INEC performed creditably in the previous Osun governorship election, when the outcome became clear relatively early.

“Last time around, INEC did well in Osun. By 6pm, we knew who the winner was. I hope they will pass the test this time,” he said.

Young voters critical to credible elections

Peterside also highlighted the importance of young voters to Nigeria’s electoral process, saying the GoNigeria Initiative was established not merely to encourage Nigerians to vote but also to equip young people with the knowledge required to participate meaningfully in elections.

He said the initiative focuses on a “train-the-trainers” model, whereby a critical mass of young Nigerians are trained and subsequently equipped to educate others about the electoral process.

“For many of them in Osun, it’s a first-time outing, that they are allowed to come out, and I hope Nigeria does not disappoint them for doing so,” he said.

Peterside noted that young voters could significantly influence electoral outcomes because of their demographic strength.

“In any election in Nigeria, if these young people vote for the same person, that person has won based on demography,” he said.

Large voter turnout can frustrate vote- buying

The Anap Foundation founder also argued that increased voter participation could help reduce the effectiveness of vote buying during elections.

He said a large turnout of voters would make it more difficult for politicians and other actors seeking to manipulate elections through inducements to influence outcomes.

“One of the ways to prevent riggers is to ensure voters’ turnout. It’s a large number of voters that make it difficult for even vote buyers to buy voters,” Peterside said.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that the Osun election strengthens public confidence in the electoral system, particularly as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections.