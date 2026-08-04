APC, Adeleke clash over notorious criminals’ protection

•Some hardened criminals have been released —APC

•Gov hasn’t pardoned anyone in 2 years —Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE Campaign Councils of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and that of Governor Ademola Adeleke in Osun State, were locked in war of words, yesterday, over protection and release of criminals.

While the APC campaigb accused Governor Adeleke of clandestinely releasing notorious criminals from prison using his prerogative of mercy power, the Imole Campaign Council described the allegation as propaganda, saying the Governor has not exercised such power in recent time.

The Director-General, Osun Central of the APC campaign council, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, alleged that within the last two months, the Governor has released some notorious criminals, saying the only reason behind his action is to deploy them to cause chaos ahead of the August 15 poll.

Adebayo Adeleke said: “Within the last eight weeks, some hardened criminals in prison have been released and the Governor reportedly released them on a prerogative of mercy.

“Some of them are Sahid Sabo, Taoreed Ademola aka Small Rugged, Esubiyi who was in jail for murder, Farounbi from Ede, Amos Ayomide Aderibigbe, a close ally of Emir Ajagungbade, who defiled a five year old girl.

“Some of them are either standing trials for various crimes, including murder, some of them have been convicted. Those released, particularly Small Rugged have reportedly been involved series of attacks and killings after his release from prison.

“The governor should explaine to the whole world the rationale behind the release of these criminals. The whole world should ask the Governor and the Chief Judge the reasons these criminals were released few days to the election.”

He said:that the council has intelligence report that some APC members have been penned down for attack by the Accord Party, using Amotekun personnel for the nefarious act.

“There was meeting of Accord and government leadership that a week to the election, they will strike by trailing leaders of APC and kill them. The plan is to use Amotekun for these criminal activities,” he added.

Gov hasn’t pardoned anyone in 2 years — Adeleke camp

Responding, the Deputy Director-General, Imole Campaign Council, Kolapo Alimi, dismissed the allegation as false.

Alimi said: “Since the last two years, the Governor has not exercised his power of mercy. I don’t know where they are getting their facts from.”

IGP must assure voters of violence-free election

Indeed, the Imole Campaign Council has urged the Inspector General of Police to address the people of the state on a violence-free election, accusing the Police Command of gross harassment, abuse of human rights and arbitrary arrest and detention of Accord Party chieftains and members.

The council, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said: “We find the controversial reinstatement of CP Ibrahim Gotan as the Commissioner of Police for Osun State very concerning, especially with the gross harassment, abuse of human rights and arbitrary arrest and detention of Accord Party chieftains and members under his supervision.

“The Imole Campaign Council has it on good authority that CP Gotan was transferred to Force Headquarters last Thursday following the outrage that followed his shameful outing with the irrational and politically-motivated detention of the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, and others at his residence. Suffice to say that the SSG was released immediately and the items taken from his house returned to him. This shows how politically consumed and unprofessional CP Gotan is to hound Accord Party chieftains to favour the All Progressives Congress in the August 15 governorship election.

“The Imole Campaign Council has it on good record that CP Samuel Etaifo was transferred to Osun State as Gotan’s replacement but barely 72 hours after, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, reinstated CP Gotan following pressure from the APC and mentioned that CP Etaifo will only supervise election duties in Osun State.

“As a campaign council, we affirm that security agencies must remain neutral and professional to achieve credibility and fairness in any election. The Inspector-General of Police must not allow CP Gotan and his APC friends plunge Nigeria’s democracy into the abyss through intimidation, arbitrary arrest, witch hunt and harassment of opponents.

“We remind the IGP that the international community is watching and history will only be kind to the just. The IGP must address the people of Osun State and assure them of a violence-free poll on August 15, 2026. He must back his words by action and ensure the neutrality and impartiality of his men all through the election.”