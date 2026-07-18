Reviewing NAMA’s impressive 2026 mid-year performance 

By Abdul Jayu

Over the years, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, has maintained a safe and stable air navigation environment. The agency under the leadership of its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Engr. Farouk Ahmed Umar entered 2026 with the enormous responsibility of sustaining safe, efficient and reliable air navigation services amid rising aircraft movements, ageing infrastructure, funding constraints and increasing demands for technological modernisation.

In keeping with its status as the nation’s Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), NAMA has consistently remained central to the safety of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

At the halfway point of 2026, the agency’s performance presents a picture of measurable operational progress, improved safety oversight and renewed investment in critical infrastructure, although challenges relating to funding, equipment modernisation and manpower remain.

At the global level, NAMA has continued to provide uninterrupted air traffic management services across Nigeria’s Flight Information Region (FIR), maintaining safe aircraft separation and ensuring the orderly movement of domestic and international flights.

At the domestic arena and despite increased traffic volumes on major routes such as Lagos-Abuja, Lagos-Port Harcourt and Lagos-Kano, there have been no major air traffic management failures attributable to the agency during the first half of the year.

This demonstrates the resilience of Nigeria’s air navigation system and the professionalism of air traffic controllers and technical personnel.

The agency also sustained calibration and maintenance of navigational aids, communication facilities and surveillance equipment to ensure compliance with international operational standards.

Reports also indicate continued improvements in navigational infrastructure and operational safety systems under the administration of Engr Farouk.

Within the period under review, one of NAMA’s major priorities has remained the modernisation of Communications, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) infrastructure.

Although significant investment is still required to replace ageing facilities nationwide, the agency has continued rehabilitation and upgrading of critical navigation equipment to improve service reliability.

Moreover, the welfare of NAMA personnel has remained a critical component of the agency’s 2026 mid-year performance, as the agency continues efforts to improve the working conditions, capacity development, and professional well-being of its workforce amid increasing demands on air navigation services.

As a professional who thoroughly passed through the system, Engr Umar understands that his agency relies heavily on the expertise of air traffic controllers, engineers, technicians, and other operational staff. As a result, staff welfare has become a major priority in sustaining safety standards and ensuring operational efficiency.

During the first half of 2026, attention was focused on improving staff motivation, enhancing professional development, and addressing workplace challenges that could affect productivity.

The agency maintained investments in training programmes, especially for technical personnel, to ensure employees remain compliant with evolving global aviation standards and technological requirements.

Notwithstanding NAMA’s excellent contributions, industry stakeholders have consistently emphasised that additional investment in modern surveillance systems, communication networks, cybersecurity, backup power and calibration capability will be necessary if Nigeria is to keep pace with global air navigation developments.

On the ongoing debate over the proposed review of the sharing formula of the 5 per cent Ticket Sales Charge, these stakeholders have argued that, NAMA’s present allocation is inadequate for an agency responsible for maintaining expensive, technology-driven infrastructure essential to flight safety.

Industry experts contend that increased funding would accelerate modernisation of navigation facilities, improve surveillance coverage, strengthen system redundancy, enhance cybersecurity and support staff training and retention.

So far, the second half of 2026, therefore, presents an opportunity for NAMA to consolidate its gains by accelerating technology upgrades, improving operational resilience and expanding surveillance capabilities. If funding challenges are addressed as indicated by stakeholders, the agency will be better positioned to support Nigeria’s ambition of becoming West Africa’s leading aviation hub.

Overall Assessment

At mid-year, NAMA can be credited with maintaining a safe and stable air navigation environment despite significant financial and technological challenges. By and large, the agency has demonstrated operational resilience, sustained safety standards and continued investment in technical capacity.

Nevertheless, long-term success will depend largely on accelerated infrastructure modernisation, sustainable funding mechanisms and continued investment in human capital.