FRSC confirms two dead in Abeokuta auto crash

FILE IMAGE

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, says two persons have died in a road crash involving a Lexus car and a motorcycle at the Leme area of Abeokuta.

The command’s public relations officer, Mr Afolabi Odunsi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

Odunsi said the incident occurred at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday involving a black Lexus car with registration number KJA 398 JR and a black TVS motorcycle with registration number AYT 837 QU.

He said six adult males were involved in the accident, adding that two adult males lost their lives while the other occupants escaped unhurt.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that excessive speed caused the crash.

“A total of six adult males were involved in the crash. Unfortunately, two adult males lost their lives, while no injury was recorded among the other persons involved,” he said.

He added that FRSC rescue operatives responded within five minutes of receiving the distress call, evacuated the victims and deposited the bodies at the State Hospital, Ijaye mortuary.

Odunsi said that personal belongings recovered at the scene, including an identity card and a Tecno mobile phone, were secured, while the obstruction was cleared to restore free flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, Mr Oludare Ogunjobi, commiserated with the families of the deceased and urged all motorists to avoid speeding.

“Motorists, especially drivers and motorcyclists, should strictly obey speed limits, remain vigilant and avoid dangerous driving behaviours.

“Speeding reduces reaction time and increases the severity of crashes,” Ogunjobi said.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to safer roads through sustained enforcement, public enlightenment and prompt rescue services.

He also urged members of the public to report road traffic crashes and emergencies through the FRSC National Emergency Toll-Free Number 122 or the nearest FRSC patrol team. (NAN)(