Senator Dickson appoints Steve Nwosu, others as aides

Dickson

By Henry Umoru

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, Senator representing Bayelsa West, has announced the appointments of former Editor of Sun News Papers, Steve Nwosu as his spokesperson.

Dickson has also approved the appointment of Sani Takori, VinMartin Obiora Ilo to key positions within his political and administrative team

The appointments which, according to the former Governor of Bayelsa, take immediate effect, are aimed at strengthening operations, administration and strategic communication around both the National Leader and the NDC, which Dickson midwifed.

Similarly, Steve Nwosu, a long-standing associate of Sen. Dickson’s, is a multi-platform, journalist, media administrator, media consultant and political communication strategist, with practice cutting across, print media, broadcasting and online.

He is a celebrated columnist – writer of the hugely popular satirical weekly column, FRANKTALK, which is now syndicated.

A graduate of both the University of Nigeria and the Lagos Business School, Nwosu has put in over 30 years into journalism practice and media-preneurship spread through THE GUARDIAN Newspaper and THISDAY; where he was variously Features Editor, Political Editor, Editor THISDAYStyle, and later Editor of THISDAY on Saturday.

He joined the Sun News Papers at inception as pioneer Editor of Saturday Sun, later rising to become Editor of Daily SUN, Executive Director, Corporate Services and finally, Deputy Managing Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of THE SUN, before leaving to establish the Nigerian Xpress Newspaper.

Imo State-born Nwosu also had a brief spell at PLUSTVAfrica; as Controller of News and served on the Editorial Boards of both ThisDay and the Sun.

He is currently the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Edibofa Communication and Publishing Limited, owners of People’s FM 105.5 Abuja and People’s FM 93.1 Yenagoa, Universal Television Africa (UTV Africa) and The Nigerian Xpress Newspaper.

For eight years, Nwosu served in the Standing Committee of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); first as a member representing the West Zone, and later as Treasurer.

With this development, the NDC is now both the leading opposition party in Nigeria as well as the fastest growing political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued yesterday by the NDC National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, Dickson recognized that both Ilo and Nwosu come into the job with a track record of professionalism, credibility and integrity, while Takori is a tested and trusted public administrator, with a hugely impressive political resumé.

According to the statement, Takori, a lawyer by training, whose career started from the old Sokoto State, was variously a Registrar, Magistrate, Solicitor-General and later, Attorney- General and

Commissioner for Justice in his native Zamfara State.

He is an Alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Takori was elected into the House of Representatives between 2003 and 2007. A committed party man, Takori is also a founding member of NDC, and its Protem National Secretary at its registration as a political party.

A one-time Local Government Chairman, Hon. Takori was National Legal Adviser to the Council of Ulamas, Chief Legal Officer of the Nigerian Electoral Commission and also served as secretary of the Yarima Presidential campaign in 2007, having served in the same capacity in 2003.

The 68- year-old lawyer-cum politician hails from Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The new Chief Technical Adviser, VinMartin Obiora Ilo, is a media executive, broadcast Journalist and development and international relations expert, with nearly four decades of experience across broadcasting, public service, strategic communications, and development consultancy.

An Alumnus of the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, Ilo is a graduate of Mass Communications from the Institute of Management and Technology Enugu, with an MSc in Development Studies from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a Masters degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from the Lagos State University.

He started his career in Radio Nigeria, rising to the position of Network Newscaster before joining Africa Independent Television (AIT) where he retired in 2013 as Director Special Duties and South East Operations

A former Special Adviser Media to the Governor of Enugu State, he also served as a member of the Governing Board of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Until his new appointment VinMartin Obiora Ilo was the President and CEO of Signature TV. He hails from Enugu State.

The brief of the three appointees cover Sen. Dickson’s activities both as the NDC National Leader and as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic.