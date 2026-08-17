Osun Poll: Ooni’s aide urges Tinubu to ensure free, fair 2027 elections

By Anayo Okoli

The Special Assistant to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on South-East and Diaspora Matters, Hon. Uzoma Ani, has commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as his support for a free and fair governorship election in Osun State.

Ani also hailed the people of Osun State for turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, saying the election demonstrated the importance of allowing citizens to freely choose their leaders.

In a statement, Ani said the conduct of the Osun election was an indication of Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles, urging the President to ensure a similar standard in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the withdrawal of some security personnel from Osun State ahead of the election further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to the exercise of the people’s right to vote.

He said, “The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Ooni of Ife on South-East and Diaspora Matters, and Member, Committee on Regularisation of Igbo Diaspora Leadership and Titles, heartily congratulates His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for ensuring a free, fair and credible governorship election in Osun State.

“The conduct of the Osun election stands as further proof that Mr President is a true democrat and a statesman committed to the success of democracy in Nigeria and across Africa.

“As a frontline fighter for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his belief in the power of the ballot and the sovereignty of the people to choose their leaders without interference.”

Ani also congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke on his re-election, describing the outcome as a reflection of the electorate’s decision.

He commended the people of Osun for participating actively in the election and exercising their democratic rights.

“To the good and resilient people of Osun State, we salute you for standing solidly with your Governor and for defending democracy with your votes. Osun has shown Nigeria that when the people speak with one voice, democracy wins,” he said.

The monarch’s aide urged Tinubu to replicate what he described as the Osun approach in other parts of the country during the 2027 elections, particularly in the South-East.

He specifically called on the President to ensure that voters in Ebonyi State and other South-Eastern states were allowed to freely choose their leaders without intimidation or undue interference.

Ani said the outcome of the Osun election also underscored the need for elected officials to remain responsive to the electorate, arguing that voters increasingly assessed governments based on their performance.

“The outcome in Osun sends a clear message to all political leaders across Nigeria: power belongs to the people,” he said.

He also urged governors across the country, particularly Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, to pay greater attention to the expectations of their constituents ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ani called on the Ebonyi government to focus on areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, employment and other projects that directly affect the people.

He said political leaders should prioritise inclusive governance and ensure that public resources were deployed in the interest of the wider population.

“We therefore urge Governor Nwifuru to return to the people, work with them and for them. Abandon politics of exclusion. Deliver on roads, health, education and jobs. That is the only path to earning the trust and mandate of Ebonyians,” he said.

Ani said the Osun election should serve as a reminder to political leaders that democratic mandates ultimately rested with the electorate, while urging Nigerians to remain actively engaged in the electoral process ahead of 2027.