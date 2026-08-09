FRSC confirms 15 dead, 25 injured in Niger road crash

The scene of the accident. Credit: FRSC

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Niger, Aishatu Sa’adu, has confirmed the killing of 15 travellers with 25 others hospitalised following a fatal road crash along Enagi-Mokwa Road.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Minna, the Sector Commander said the accident involved two buses coming from the same direction.

According to her, 15 people were burnt to death when the buses were engulfed in flames after the head-on collision on the evening of Saturday.

She added that 25 other travellers, who sustained injuries, were evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida and General Hospital in Kutigi.

Sa’adu attributed the accident to wrongfully overtaking at a bend and overspeeding.

“The accident was as a result of overspeeding and wrongfully overtaking.

“I advise motorists to always maintain a good speed limit and avoid wrongful overtaking,” she said.