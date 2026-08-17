Ukum Attack: Aondoakaa demands urgent action, says Benue tired of counting bodies

Aondoakaa

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — The 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Benue State, Chief Michael Aondoakaa, has called for urgent and sustained security operations in Ukum Local Government Area following a deadly attack on communities in the area.

Aondoakaa, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, said residents could no longer continue to live in fear of armed attacks that claimed lives, destroyed livelihoods and displaced communities.

He made the call in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, James Ian, while reacting to reports of an attack on communities in Mbaterem, Ukum LGA, in the early hours of Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Reports from the area indicated that armed men on motorcycles invaded Ayaba, Ukpen, Bom, Aboajio, Yina and other communities, shooting sporadically and reportedly killing several residents while injuring others.

The attack, which reportedly lasted several hours, allegedly forced residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

Reacting to the incident, Aondoakaa described it as another grim reminder of the security challenges confronting communities in parts of the state, calling for urgent and coordinated measures to protect residents.

“How long will Benue communities continue to wake up to gunfire? How many more farmers must be killed? How many more families must abandon their ancestral homes before the protection of these vulnerable communities is treated as the emergency that it is?” he queried.

The PDP candidate said residents were tired of burying loved ones and abandoning their homes and farms whenever armed attackers struck.

“The people need protection, not another cycle of attacks followed by condolences and promises that produce no lasting security,” he said.

Aondoakaa urged the government and security agencies to immediately launch a comprehensive operation in the affected areas of Ukum, secure vulnerable communities, track down the attackers and ensure that anyone found responsible for the killings was arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He also called for a sustained security presence in vulnerable communities across Benue, alongside improved intelligence gathering and rapid-response mechanisms.

“Intelligence from local communities must be taken seriously, known routes used by armed groups must be secured, and rapid-response mechanisms must be strengthened. The primary responsibility of government is the protection of lives and property,” he said.

Aondoakaa stressed that restoring security should include facilitating the safe return of displaced residents to their ancestral communities and enabling farmers to return to their fields without fear.

“Benue people have a right to their ancestral homes. They have a right to their farms. They have a right to go about their legitimate activities without fear of being killed.

“They should not have to surrender their communities to armed men because government has failed to provide sufficient protection,” he said.

He commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the attack, wished those injured speedy recovery and urged the authorities to provide immediate assistance to affected communities.

He further called for measures to guarantee the safe return of residents who fled their homes and enable them to resume their normal lives.