PETAN reaffirms commitment to indigenous capacity as Nigeria takes centre stage at OTC 2026

By Moses Nosike

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is pleased to announce its participation in the 2026 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Houston, Texas, as a key stakeholder in Nigeria’s delegation at the Nigerian Pavilion. PETAN participates in collaboration with Acme Multitech Services Limited.



Under the theme “Africa’s Energy Transformation: Scaling Investment, Technology, and Local Capacity for Sustainable Growth,” PETAN’s presence at OTC 2026 underscores the critical role of Nigeria’s indigenous technical service companies in driving the continent’s energy future. As the foremost advocacy body for indigenous operators across Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain, PETAN brings to Houston a compelling narrative — that local capacity is not a complement to Nigeria’s energy ambitions; it is its engine.



Speaking ahead of the conference, PETAN Chairman and Chairman of Geoplex, Mr. Wole Ogunsanya, stated: “OTC 2026 is not just a conference for us — it is a platform to demonstrate that Nigerian companies are technically sound, globally competitive, and ready to lead Africa’s energy transformation. We are not here to observe; we are here to drive the conversation.”



Also speaking, PETAN Conference Chairman, Dr. Okey Ukeagbu, stated: “Organising Nigeria’s presence at OTC 2026 has been a deliberate effort to ensure that every session, every conversation, and every engagement delivers real value for our members and for the broader industry. From the formal opening of the Nigerian Pavilion to the African Energy Forum and the NCDMB–OEM Investment Forum, we have structured a programme that creates genuine opportunities for dialogue, partnerships, and deal-making. My expectation is simple — that delegates leave Houston with more than impressions; they leave with commitments.”



The Nigerian Pavilion will be formally opened on Monday, 4th May 2026 at 11am by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), in the presence of Managing Directors of International and Independent Oil Companies and other key industry stakeholders. On the same day, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), will deliver remarks at the NUPRC/PETAN Energy Evolution Exchange Spotlight at 12:30pm — a session that reflects the deepening collaboration between Nigeria’s regulatory institutions and its indigenous industry in advancing the country’s energy agenda.



The Pavilion programme spans four days of high-level engagement. Tuesday, 5th May will see the convening of the African Energy Forum at NRG Centre, Room 300, 8686 Kirby Drive, beginning at 2pm. The panel will comprise IOCs, NOCs, and regulators drawn from across the African continent, with an audience including Ministers of Petroleum Resources, executives of International and National Oil Companies, and industry stakeholders from across Africa in focused dialogue on investment, exploration, and the policy frameworks shaping the continent’s energy future. Wednesday, 6th May will feature the NCDMB–OEM Investment Forum at the Wyndham Hotel at 11am, with a panel comprising African oil and gas service providers, equipment manufacturers, investors, and regulators in focused dialogue on localisation, investment, and industrial capacity building. The conference will conclude on Thursday, 7th May with a Networking Golf Tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course, Missouri City, Texas — an opportunity for delegates to consolidate relationships forged across four days of engagement.



PETAN member companies operate across the full spectrum of Nigeria’s oil and gas technical services — from well engineering and fabrication to marine services and reservoir technology — representing the breadth and depth of Nigeria’s indigenous technical capability.



Dr. Joan Faluyi, MD of Offshore Dimensions and Publicity Secretary of PETAN, said in a statement on Thursday that the association would anchor Nigeria’s presence at the Nigerian Pavilion with a clear investment message. “We are not simply flying the Nigerian flag at OTC 2026 — we are here to tell a story backed by decades of technical expertise, indigenous capacity, and a sector that is ready to scale. The world needs to know that Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is open, structured, and investment-ready.”



PETAN calls on international investors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and energy stakeholders to engage meaningfully with Nigeria’s indigenous sector — not as vendors, but as partners in a sustainable energy transition that works for Africa.