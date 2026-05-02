Epileptic Power: Egbin restored to grid as generation rises 23.69% to 4,227.91 MW

Egbin Power

By Ediri Ejoh

There are indications that electricity generation may have rebounded, as Egbin Power Plc confirmed yesterday that it has restored the plant to the grid, following an earlier shutdown led by a tragic incident involving a contractor during underwater maintenance activities at its plant.

This came as data obtained from the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) shows that generation has risen by 23.69 percent to 4,227.91 MW, compared to 3,226.18 MW recorded a couple of days ago, precisely on April 28, 2026, when the incident occurred.

The situation, according to Vanguard, has continued to deepen electricity shortages, pushing homes and businesses to rely increasingly on alternative energy sources amid rising operating costs and harsh weather conditions.

A credible source at Egbin confirmed the incident to Vanguard, however, saying operations have been restored as it undergoes routine maintenance for the cooling system in the plant.

The company had couple of days ago, stated that “Egbin Power Plc acknowledges a tragic incident involving a contractor during underwater maintenance activities at its plant.

“The Board and Management of Egbin Power express deep sorrow and extend heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the deceased. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“Immediately following the incident, established emergency response, safety, and reporting protocols were activated, and the relevant authorities were promptly notified.

“Egbin Power is cooperating with relevant law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders as part of ongoing efforts to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. A thorough review of the situation is currently underway. The company remains firmly committed to the health, safety, and well-being of all personnel and contractors, and to maintaining the highest standards across its operations.”

Egbin Power Station is the largest electricity-generating plant on the national grid and a major contributor to the daily power supply in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Ikeja Electric Plc has attributed the persistent power outages being experienced in Lagos to a drop in electricity allocation from the national grid.

In a statement shared on its official X platform on Friday, the distribution company apologised to customers for the disruptions, noting that several locations within its network are affected by the reduced supply.

“We sincerely regret the ongoing power supply challenges currently affecting some areas within our network due to reduced power allocation from the grid,” the company stated.

“As part of efforts to maintain grid stability and ensure equitable distribution of available power, temporary load shedding is being implemented across affected feeders and locations,” it added.