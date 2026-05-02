Carter Efe defeats Portable in celebrity boxing showdown

Nigerian streamer and entertainer Carter Efe made a winning boxing debut, securing a dominant 3-0 unanimous decision victory over controversial singer Portable in their much-anticipated celebrity boxing showdown.

Carter Efe takes the W via UNANIMOUS DECISION 🔥#EfePortable | Live NOW on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/tspua4BHky May 2, 2026



The bout, which drew significant attention across social media, saw Carter Efe take control from the opening round, relying on disciplined movement, sharp combinations, and sustained pressure to keep his opponent on the back foot.



Portable, known for his high-energy persona and unpredictability, showed moments of aggression but was largely unable to penetrate Carter Efe’s tight defence throughout the contest.



At the end of the final round, the judges scored the fight unanimously in favour of Carter Efe, confirming a clean 3-round victory on his debut in the ring.



The result triggered widespread reactions online, with many fans praising Carter Efe’s composure and surprising technical display.



The fight further highlights the growing popularity of celebrity boxing in Nigeria, where entertainers continue to take rivalries from social media into the ring for public entertainment.

Vanguard News