Beyond Chatgpt: The hidden AI opportunities Nigeria is missing

By Tosin Shobukola

By all appearances, Artificial Intelligence feels distant, complex, even intimidating to many nigerian businesses. For some, it is a vague concept wrapped in buzzwords. For others, it is something to fear, an intrusive force capable of replacing jobs or exposing private data. But beneath the surface of tools like ChatGPT lies a vast ecosystem of opportunity, one that Nigeria is only just beginning to explore.

The Foundation: Power, land, and infrastructure

At the base of the AI economy is not software. It is infrastructure. Land, energy, and power form the backbone of everything else.

AI systems require enormous computational power, and that power depends heavily on electricity. In Nigeria, where energy supply remains inconsistent, this presents both a challenge and an opportunity. Entire business lines can emerge from this layer alone: local UPS and generator servicing, solar and battery installations for edge data centres, and energy-efficiency retrofits for growing digital infrastructure.

For entrepreneurs, entry here is practical. Partnering with regional energy integrators, acquiring certifications in electrical and battery safety, and offering maintenance or capacity-reservation contracts are tangible ways to participate in the AI economy without writing a single line of code. Another opportunity lies in Specialized Energy Management (SEM) for high-availability environments.

Smart Power Management: Developing and maintaining intelligent battery storage systems (BESS) specifically for data centers.

Edge Data Centers: Building localized, small-scale server clusters that reduce latency for Nigerian users.

Critical Load Maintenance: Transitioning from general electrical work to specialized maintenance for mission-critical digital infrastructure.

Beyond power, there is also the question of hardware, particularly semiconductor chips that drive AI computations. This introduces another layer of opportunities around chips and fabrication support services. While Nigeria may not yet host semiconductor fabrication plants, there is significant room in High-Performance Computing (HPC) Logistics and Assembly.

GPU-as-a-Service (GaaS): Entrepreneurs can participate by managing “server farms” or renting out GPU compute power to local developers who cannot afford their own hardware.

Hardware Integration: Focusing on the specialized assembly and cooling requirements of AI-specific server racks (H100/A100 clusters).

E-Waste & Component Recovery: Developing local expertise in the ethical recycling and component recovery of high-end computational hardware.

The implication is clear. Nigeria and Africa are sitting on untapped potential at the very foundation of the AI value chain.

Data Centers: The new oil wells

Moving up the pyramid, data centers represent a critical layer where Nigeria can assert itself more strongly.

Today, most AI platforms are hosted outside Africa. This raises important concerns around data privacy and sovereignty. Every prompt, query, and interaction feeds global systems, often without local control over how that data is stored or used.

Local data centres, therefore, are more than just technical infrastructure. They are strategic assets. Local data centers are strategic assets for jurisdictional control and latency reduction. They also create demand for blue-collar services like cooling systems, rack hosting, maintenance, and security services. Even at a smaller scale, businesses can begin by renting rack space from GPU hosts, reselling reserved compute capacity, or offering localized hosting with strong technical support.

Part of the real value in local hosting goes beyond the “racks,” but also includes the specialized security teams that ensure local data centers meet international ISO, PCI and SOC2 standards as the case may be.

This layer opens the door to a new kind of digital entrepreneurship, one that blends infrastructure with service delivery.

The talent gap and the “Japa” Reality

No discussion of AI can ignore the human capital required to sustain it. Nigeria produces thousands of graduates each year, yet there remains a shortage of highly skilled professionals in areas like cloud computing, AI engineering, and data systems management.

Part of the problem lies in outdated academic curricula. Another is the migration of top talent.

Yet, this gap is also an opportunity. With targeted training in areas like clean-room operations, cloud infrastructure, and AI system management, Nigeria can build a workforce that supports every layer of the ecosystem, from energy to applications.

Importantly, entry does not always require starting from scratch. Professionals in adjacent fields can transition. A digital marketer, for instance, can evolve into prompt management or AI workflow design with the right upskilling.

Beyond Apps: Where the real value lies

While tools like ChatGPT are frequently viewed as the entirety of the AI landscape, they are more accurately described as the “tip of the iceberg”. It is anticipated that the vast majority of AI’s long-term economic value will be generated beneath the surface, specifically within the “Middle Tier” or Orchestration Layer. This is where specialized retrieval pipelines and observability tools are utilized to securely connect sensitive organizational data to AI models.

By prioritizing this layer, the national focus can be transitioned from the consumption of foreign interfaces toward the construction of proprietary systems tailored to local challenges. Scalable, recurring revenue is often established when manual workflows are automated, reducing a 40-hour process to four hours, thereby shifting the perception of AI from mere hype to a source of measurable ROI.

SMEs and the myth of “Too Small for AI”

A common misconception is that AI is reserved for large corporations. In reality, SMEs can plug into multiple layers of the ecosystem.

At the infrastructure level, they can provide support services. At the systems level, they can build tools and integrations. At the application level, they can deploy AI to improve efficiency.

Even traditional sectors are evolving. Tailors now use digital design tools. Logistics companies adopt automated routing. Small businesses can integrate AI into customer service, inventory management, and operations without massive capital.

The message is simple: AI is not just for tech companies. It is for anyone willing to adapt.

Beyond Apps: Where the real value lies

Currently, most Nigerian engagement with AI sits at the application layer, chatbots, content tools, and basic automation. While useful, this is only a small slice of the value chain.

Above this lies orchestration and tooling, a powerful but underexplored layer. This includes building niche SaaS products like AI observability tools, prompt management systems tailored to industries, and retrieval pipelines that connect business data to AI systems.

Entrepreneurs can start small: build a simple connector between tools (for example, linking workplace platforms to AI models), sell it as a subscription to a handful of SMEs, and iterate based on measurable time savings. This is where scalable, recurring revenue begins to emerge.

At the very top are AI-powered applications and workflows. This is where businesses solve real problems: automating document review, streamlining legal or claims processing, and embedding human-in-the-loop quality assurance systems.

The most successful entrants here focus on measurable pain points. If a process takes 40 hours, reduce it to 4. Then price based on time saved or output delivered. This is how AI moves from hype to ROI.

A call to action

The global shift toward AI is inevitable. The question is not whether Nigeria will participate, but how.

Will the country remain a consumer of foreign-built systems, or will it build capacity across the stack, from energy and infrastructure to tools and applications?

Government has a role in policy and education. The private sector must invest in innovation and training. Individuals must embrace continuous learning.

Because AI is not a single industry. It is a stack of opportunities.

The real gold is not at the surface. It lies beneath, across layers many have yet to explore, and it is waiting to be mined.

Tosin Shobukola is an AI Expert, published author, and enterprise transformation leader working at the intersection of artificial intelligence and data protection in large and regulated organisations.