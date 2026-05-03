Ododo reinstates Olu of Magongo at 2026 Festival

Gov Ododo

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The 2026 Owiya Osese Festival in Magongo community was marked by colourful cultural displays and renewed calls for unity, following the reinstatement of His Royal Majesty, Sam Bola, as the Olu of Magongo.

The festival, which drew participants from within and outside Kogi State, was held amid celebrations of cultural heritage, grassroots development, and communal harmony.

The reinstatement of the traditional ruler followed his suspension in August 2024 by former Governor Yahaya Bello, making his return a major highlight for the community during the annual cultural event.

Speaking at the occasion, the National President of the Magongo Development Association (MDA), Prince Akpata Jordan, described the development as a “joyous ending” for the community, noting that the festival remains a strong symbol of identity and shared values.

He said the Owiya Osese Festival goes beyond celebration, serving as a platform for cultural preservation, unity, and intergenerational bonding among the people.

Prince Akpata expressed appreciation to Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, for attending the event, describing his presence as a demonstration of commitment to grassroots development and cultural promotion.

He also commended the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, for her support, saying her involvement has helped elevate the festival’s visibility nationally and internationally.

The MDA president highlighted the economic benefits of the festival, noting that it attracts visitors, boosts local commerce, and strengthens tourism in the area.

He urged residents to sustain peace and unity, stressing that meaningful development can only thrive in a stable and cooperative environment.

Prince Akpata also reaffirmed the association’s commitment to infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and community-driven progress, while calling on stakeholders to honour their development pledges.

He further acknowledged the contributions of senior advocate Joseph B. Daudu (SAN) to the creation of Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area, describing it as a lasting legacy for the people.

The festival featured traditional rites, cultural performances, and communal gatherings, reinforcing the community’s cultural identity and shared heritage.