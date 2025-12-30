Sina and Latif: Anthony Joshua’s friends who died in Lagos-Ibadan expressway car crash

Anthony Joshua with Abdul Lateef “Latz” (right) and Sina “Evolve” Ghami

By Emmanuel Okogba

Two close associates of former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua have been confirmed dead following a fatal road accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Joshua’s promoter, Matchroom Boxing, identified the victims as Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, both long-standing members of the boxer’s inner circle. The organisation confirmed the tragedy in an official statement.

“With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” Matchroom Boxing said.

The statement added that Joshua sustained injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital for medical checks and treatment. “He is in a stable condition and will remain under observation,” the company said.

The BBC also confirmed that the deceased were key members of Joshua’s team, noting that both men had worked closely with the boxer for several years. Just hours before the accident, Joshua had shared an Instagram story showing him playing table tennis with Ayodele, popularly known as Latz.

Victims Identified

Sina Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach for more than a decade and a close personal friend. He also co-founded Evolve Gym in London and was a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator specialising in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise.

According to the BBC, Ghami worked with elite athletes across multiple sports, including the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Michigan State University’s football programme. He had posted images from Lagos shortly before the crash and frequently shared photos with Joshua on social media.

Latif Ayodele, widely known as Latz, served as Joshua’s personal trainer. His social media activity reflected a deep commitment to fitness and faith, with regular posts documenting his work alongside the boxer. He was seen with Joshua shortly before the accident and featured in a video shared online hours earlier.

How the Crash Occurred

The accident reportedly occurred around 11:00 a.m. at Makun, near Danco Filling Station, before the Sagamu Interchange on the Ibadan-bound section of the expressway.

An eyewitness described the incident as involving a two-vehicle convoy comprising a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV.

“It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash,” the eyewitness said.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived,” he added.

The witness said two passengers died at the scene, while Joshua sustained minor injuries.

Official Confirmation

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that two occupants of the vehicle died instantly, while Joshua and another individual were taken to hospital.

In a statement shared on X, the police said the bodies were deposited at the Livewell Hospital Morgue in Sagamu, adding that investigations had commenced.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in preliminary findings, attributed the crash to excessive speed and wrongful overtaking, noting that the Lexus SUV lost control before colliding with a stationary truck.

Joshua, who was born to British-Nigerian parents, attended boarding school in Ikenne, just a few kilometres from where the accident occurred.

Presidential Reaction

President Bola Tinubu later confirmed the identities of the deceased and said he had spoken directly with the boxer.

In a post on X, Tinubu said the victims were Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, describing them as Joshua’s close associates. Ghami served as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele was his personal trainer.

“AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care,” Tinubu wrote.

“I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call.”

Tributes Pour In

Since news of the incident broke, tributes have flooded social media from fans, athletes and public figures, mourning the loss of Ghami and Ayodele and offering messages of support to Joshua and their families.

Among them is Joshua’s recent opponent, Jake Paul who wrote “I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”